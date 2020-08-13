Northeastern Wisconsin sees COVID-19 spike as parties and get-togethers continue — 8/13/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story by Kent Tempus of the Green Bay Press Gazette about two of Wisconsin’s biggest hotspots for COVID-19: Marinette and Oconto counties.
“Through Tuesday, Marinette County had by far the highest rate statewide of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days and over the past 14 days,” Tempus reports. “On its southern border, Oconto County was not far behind, with the fourth highest per-capita rate in the seven-day period and seventh highest in a two-week period. The county also reported its first death from COVID-19 this week.”
Local officials attribute the spike in cases to a range of gatherings, including graduations, wedding showers, birthday parties and camping get-togethers, Tempus reports.
Top Stories
‘Pretty ugly.’ COVID-19 flares up in Marinette, Oconto counties as residents resist safety measures — Green Bay Press-Gazette
For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight — Associated Press
Epic Systems rescinds requirement for employees to return to office until 2021 — Wisconsin State Journal
Freed from the office, Madison telecommuters are snapping up rural homes — Cap Times
‘The system is not built for problems:’ Attorneys point to Gov. Walker reforms amid unemployment delays — FOX 6 Milwaukee
Private schools see dramatic spikes in enrollment amid virtual plans for public schools — WTMJ-TV
Public urged to get flu vaccine to stay healthy as COVID-19 spreads — Beloit Daily News
Wisconsin’s congressional delegation mostly split by party on Trump’s COVID executive orders — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Quotable
Data to note
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
‘Marquette Moms’ find comfort in support group during pandemic — WTMJ-TV
