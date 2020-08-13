Northeastern Wisconsin sees COVID-19 spike as parties and get-togethers continue — 8/13/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight a story by Kent Tempus of the Green Bay Press Gazette about two of Wisconsin’s biggest hotspots for COVID-19: Marinette and Oconto counties.

“Through Tuesday, Marinette County had by far the highest rate statewide of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days and over the past 14 days,” Tempus reports. “On its southern border, Oconto County was not far behind, with the fourth highest per-capita rate in the seven-day period and seventh highest in a two-week period. The county also reported its first death from COVID-19 this week.”

Local officials attribute the spike in cases to a range of gatherings, including graduations, wedding showers, birthday parties and camping get-togethers, Tempus reports.

Quotable

“Limited or inconsistent efforts by states to control the virus based on public health guidance are not only placing citizens at unnecessary risk of severe illness and possible death — but are also likely to prolong the economic downturn. Despite the sizable interventions by monetary and fiscal policymakers … the recovery may be losing steam, as activities in many states are once again restricted (officially or voluntarily) to slow the virus’s spread.” Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, as quoted by the Associated Press

“I’m asking you to do four simple things. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and be smart about crowds. You do those four things, it will bring this outbreak down. But if we don’t do that, as I said last April, this could be the worst fall from a public health perspective.” Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaking to WebMD

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

