Wauwatosa couple of 74 years die hours apart after contracting COVID-19 — 8/12/20

Today we highlight a story by WPR’s Rachael Vasquez, in collaboration with Wisconsin Life. She profiles Mary and Wilford Kepler of Wauwatosa. They both contracted COVID-19 in April and died hours apart — in the same hospital room, with their beds pushed together. That ended a 74-year marriage that began when Wilford returned from serving in the Navy during World War II.



As Wisconsin eclipses 1,000 deaths during the pandemic, WPR and Wisconsin Life are profiling several residents on that list.

Top Stories

Angela Major / WPR Mike Kepler, son of Wilford and Mary Kepler, at his home in Madison.

Mary and Wilford Kepler, married 74 years, contracted coronavirus and died just hours apart — WPR/Wisconsin Life

No Big Ten football in 2020 will cost UW athletics and the state millions of dollars in revenue — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

UW System Administration announces layoffs, other cuts as COVID-19 losses grow — Wisconsin State Journal

Interest in homeschooling has ‘exploded’ amid pandemic — Associated Press

The Belmore chronicles: In second interim stint, former teacher, principal leads MMSD through unprecedented year — Cap Times

COVID-19 concerns prompt Superior teachers to resign — Superior Telegram

Quotable

“We are living in a real-time, horror-show version of people acting against their self-interest and against the larger interest of society in part because the information being presented by government leaders about COVID-19 is confusing, gap-filled and sometimes contradictory.” William Heisel, director of global services at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, writing for the Center for Health Journalism

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

‘I refuse to lose’: How this lifelong musician remains resilient through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

