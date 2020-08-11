Wisconsin surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths — 8/11/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Wisconsin has eclipsed a grim pandemic milestone: 1,000 known COVID-19 deaths.
The state Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported eight new deaths of people infected with the coronavirus, pushing Wisconsin’s total to 1,006 since mid-March. Fifty-two of the state’s 72 counties have reported at least one death.
The state’s seven-day average of reported deaths has increased since July 9 — from two to six per day on Tuesday, according to DHS data.
“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. “To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences…. and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”
More than 162,400 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
We also highlight a story by Edgar Mendez of Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service. He reports on laid-off Wisconsinites who wonder how they will survive without an extra $600 in federal dollars added to their unemployment insurance checks during the pandemic.
Top Stories
Families face peril as unemployment benefit expires — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Workplaces make up nearly 40% of COVID-19 facility probes in state — Wisconsin State Journal
Evers denies clemency to inmates as high heat, COVID risks raise health concerns — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Gaps between black, white students at Unified likely widened by pandemic — Journal Times
Some Wisconsin universities require students, staff to sign COVID-19 pledges — WPR
States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid — Associated Press
Reported Big Ten football cancellation deals economic blow — Wisconsin State Journal
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
A Marquette University Law School Poll found 69% of Wisconsin residents favor Gov. Tony Evers’ mandate that people wear masks when out in public. But there were sharp partisan and regional differences. Among Republicans, just 43% favored the mask requirement. Among independents, the percentage was 71%, and Democrats widely endorsed the requirement, with 93% in favor. Among Milwaukee residents, support for a mask requirement was 83%, the poll found, but elsewhere in the state, support dropped to 60%.
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
The pandemic sidelined this woman’s annual State Fair birthday celebration. Here’s what her family did instead. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘People are looking toward home:’ COVID-19 placing more importance on shopping and local businesses — The Chippewa Herald
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.