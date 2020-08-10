Doctors play catch-up on undiagnosed cancers during pandemic — 8/10/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about one of the many indirect medical harms of the coronavirus pandemic: cases of undiagnosed cancer.

“When hospitals started postponing nonemergency services in March due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, routine cancer screening tests like mammograms and colonoscopies were canceled,” Jordan Nutting reports. “Physicians know the drop off in screening has allowed cancer cases to go undetected. The worry now is that patients’ cancers will be diagnosed later, potentially leading to poorer health outcomes.”

Top Stories

Gregory Shaver / The Journal Times A man is tested for COVID-19 by a National Guard member, who uses a swab to gather material from inside both of the man’s nostrils in the parking lot of Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, in May during the first session of community testing in Racine County.

Doctors know they missed cancer cases because routine screenings were canceled. Now, they’re playing catch-up. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 testing ability dropping because supplies are being redirected to other states — Journal Times

Big Ten set to shut down its 2020 football season because of COVID-19. Can the league hold a season in the spring? — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Epic Systems loosens mandates on employees returning to work — Wisconsin State Journal

La Crosse already had a housing crisis, but COVID-19 worsened it — La Crosse Tribune

Mask violation reporting form stirs debate on mandate enforcement — WPR

Simple new experiment reveals which face masks are best at blocking droplets — ScienceAlert

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“Scientific evidence shows that when all people wear masks in public, transmission of COVID-19 is reduced. The virus is insidious, it doesn’t respect geographic boundaries, and we need to do everything possible to prevent its spread throughout our state. I strongly urge each of us to wear a mask in public as a simple and effective act to protect yourself and others.” Dr. John Raymond, Sr., president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, as quoted by WTMJ-TV

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

45,000 masks and counting: COVID-19 stopped the Mexican Fiesta. But it didn’t stop its organizers. — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

‘You can’t get more basic than diapers’: Dane County Diaper Bank covers gap in federal assistance programs — Wisconsin State Journal

City COVID-19 programs aid small businesses — Baraboo News Republic

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.