Questions about time spent and time left in the coronavirus era — 7/7/20

Today we highlight the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR. Coburn Dukehart checks in with 85-year-old Beverly Blietz, a former recreational pilot, Uber driver, art gallery docent and community volunteer. She broke free from a Sister Bay nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic but still feels confined as she contemplates her future.

“What if this is to be my last summer on earth?” she asked. “Because if it is, should I be making decisions to redirect the life I have left? I’m safe and virus free, but at what cost?”

Top Stories

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal Beginning Monday, face masks will be required inside all Dane County businesses. Already rocking the new style at Colectivo Coffee on State Street Tuesday were, from left, Helen Brownstein, McKinley Clemons, Julia Rodman and Eve Alterman.

‘What if this is to be my last summer on Earth?’ Confined by lockdown, Beverly Blietz decides to move out. — Wisconsin Watch/WPR

Indoor face mask mandate to start Monday in Dane County — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin’s health agency shelves plans to name businesses tied to coronavirus cases after pushback from industry lobbyists, GOP — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Some masks better than others in preventing COVID-19, UW video shows — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin elected officials remain divided on Obamacare, even during the pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The heat is on: How the coronavirus will make it harder for vulnerable residents to keep cool this summer — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Central Wisconsin lab will be CDC hub for COVID-19 testing — WPR

Quotable

“If the numbers do continue to escalate, that could happen where we have to take a step back and close businesses down … I’d really hate to see that when it’s preventable.” Kathy Ronchi, health officer in Douglas County, where COVID-19 cases nearly doubled from 22 to around 45 over two weeks, speaking to WPR

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 495 new cases of COVID-19, with 3.9% of tests returning positive. The department reported nine new deaths in a pandemic that has reportedly killed 805.

Here’s the latest visualization of new cases from our partners at WisContext.

And here is DHS’s look at Wisconsin’s hospital capabilities.

When COVID struck, this Racine chef turned a job loss into a new pop-up BBQ — The Journal Times

