In about-face, Gov. Tony Evers issues mask mandate — 7/30/20

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency and issued a statewide mask mandate for most buildings in a state where the coronavirus has infected more than 52,000 people and killed more than 900.

The move adds Wisconsin to a growing list of states to require wearing a mask — a tool public health experts call essential for preventing the virus’ spread. The order supersedes a patchwork of local masking regulations in Wisconsin, and it represents an about-face for Evers. The Democrat has repeatedly urged Wisconsinites to wear masks during the pandemic but previously called a mandate unlikely after the Wisconsin Supreme Court limited his administration’s powers.

At least 32 other states and the District of Columbia require the use of facemasks in some way, according to tracking by AARP.

From the beginning, our response to this pandemic has been guided by data and science—that hasn’t changed. That’s why today I signed an statewide emergency order requiring folks ages five and over to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces with some limited exceptions. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 30, 2020

I have previously stated my support for local efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus and do not favor a statewide mandate. It’s disappointing that yet again Gov. Evers has chosen to not communicate or work with the legislature. #wisconsin

https://t.co/PLOivlXTbE — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) July 30, 2020

Frustrated while waiting for your unemployment claim to be processed? Now there’s a podcast for that. Chenon Times-Rainwater, a 41-year-old life coach and small business owner, has launched a podcast to offer a “sounding board not only for my own experience but as a voice for others I advocate for.”

