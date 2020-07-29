As pandemic continues, small rural schools plan in-person classes without mask requirements — 7/29/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

A survey of 70 rural Wisconsin school districts found that most plan to offer in-person classes during the fall — with no mask-wearing requirements or plans to perform temperature screenings, Rob Mentzer reports for WPR.

“But the 2020-’21 school year will still look a lot different from previous years in most places, and many rural districts are planning to implement hybrid models that combine in-person and virtual schooling as a way of limiting the potential spread of COVID-19,” Mentzer reports.

The survey covered some of the states’ smallest districts, including just three with more than 1,500 students, Mentzer adds.

We also highlight the latest dispatch in our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR. News414 reporter Jimmy Gutierrez checks in with Milwaukee entrepreneur Adija Greer-Smith as she and her son discuss distance learning, work ethic and racial justice during an extraordinary year.

Top Stories

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal A cyclist passes the Memorial Union, at right, on UW-Madison’s campus Wednesday, the same day officials announced their plan to reopen to students this fall.

Survey: Most rural schools plan in-person classes without masks or temperature checks — WPR

‘The people just want to be heard’: A Milwaukee mother and son discuss racial justice and education during the pandemic. — Wisconsin Watch/WPR

Momentum building among Wisconsin Democrats calling for statewide mask order — Wisconsin State Journal

Food distribution event highlights immense need in community — Kenosha News

JBS donates $1M to Green Bay community for COVID-19 response after outbreak at east-side plant — Green Bay Press Gazette

‘A bad plan made poorly’: UW staff, students criticize ‘vague’ reopening plan — The Cap Times

COVID-19 pandemic leads to increased interest in homeschooling — WTMJ-TV



Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Housing trouble?

Quotable

“It’s disturbing and unsettling…It’s a reminder of just how precarious the situation is that we’re in.” Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers, discussing a COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins, as quoted by the Wisconsin State Journal

“If the federal government, right from the get go, said, ‘We’re going to take care of equipment’ or ‘we’re going to take care of testing,’ they could’ve … and it would’ve put us in a much better place than we are today.” Gov. Tony Evers, speaking to a virtual roundtable of Wisconsin health providers

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

The Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported that 61 counties have a “high level” of coronavirus activity, a decrease from the 58 counties reported last week.

Click here for more details on how the agency is measuring COVID-19 activity levels. The agency plans to update its data by 2 p.m. each Wednesday.

Resilient Wisconsin

Every level of Beloit Health System comes together to fight COVID-19 — Beloit Daily News

Milwaukee Youth Council puts focus on mental health services — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

