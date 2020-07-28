Jobless Wisconsinites with disabilities get reprieve — 7/28/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we feature a story by Bram Sable-Smith, reporting for WPR and Wisconsin Watch, on the feds’ blessing for Wisconsin to distribute pandemic unemployment payments to hundreds of Wisconsin residents with disabilities. Sable-Smith reported in early June that because of a particular state law, Wisconsin recipients of Social Security Disability payments were being denied federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — aimed at helping people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic but who don’t qualify for normal state jobless aid. In mid-June, state officials said they were reconsidering how to handle the payments. On Monday, the feds approved the change.

Top Stories

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Victor Forberger, supervising attorney for the University of Wisconsin’s Unemployment Compensation Appeals Clinic, works from his home in Madison, Wis., on May 26, 2020. Forberger applauded the change in policy that allows unemployed Wisconsin residents who receive Social Security Disability Insurance to also receive federal pandemic unemployment aid.

Following denials, laid-off Wisconsin workers with disabilities now eligible for federal pandemic aid — WPR/Wisconsin Watch

A pandemic. Marching in the streets. Economic hardship. Former governors ask where our government leaders are. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ashland to consider mandatory face masks — Ashland Daily Press

Confused about Wisconsin being added to Chicago’s 14-day quarantine order? Here’s what to know. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

La Crosse County confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases in last 3 days: ‘We need your help — La Crosse Tribune

Appleton School Board OKs sending students back to school with masks — Appleton Post-Crescent

UW students push voting during pandemic with masks, TikToks — The Cap Times

WIAC cancels, postpones fall sports due to COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Housing trouble?

Are you worried about losing your home or apartment because of the pandemic? Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier media. Click here for details.

Quotable

“State government has just simply failed to respond to an enormous crisis.” Former Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle, speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

County fair sponsorship auctions opened Monday — Beloit Daily News

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.