Calls to defund police come as pandemic shrinks local revenue — 7/27/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight our latest story, which examines a nexus between the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protests against police brutality. Allison Dikanovic, an engagement fellow working on Wisconsin Watch’s News414 collaboration, breaks down what Milwaukee residents mean when some call for the defunding of a police force that makes up a growing share of city spending.

The pandemic has added momentum to defunding calls as the virus wreaks havoc on the economy, shrinking revenue for all types of government services, Dikanovic reports. And the virus is disproportionately infecting and killing Black and brown residents in Milwaukee, loudening calls for the city to invest less in policing and more in housing, public health and other programs that would address chronic racial inequities.

“I don’t think a lot of people knew how badly these systems were failing people, and it took a pandemic for people to realize how bad things are,” Monique Liston, chief strategist at Ubuntu Research and Evaluation, a Black women-led consulting firm, told Dikanovic.

Top Stories

Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch Protesters participated in the BLACK WMNZ Emancipation March to celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee on June 19, 2020. Calls to “defund the police” and shift resources to other health and safety efforts have grown louder in Milwaukee and cities across the country following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Defund the police? Milwaukee eyes future amid Black Lives Matter protests, coronavirus budget crunch — Wisconsin Watch

COVID-19 pandemic changes child care landscape for providers, parents trying to return to work — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin will be added to Chicago’s 14-day quarantine list later this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin nursing homes receive faulty PPE from FEMA, face shortages — WPR

Coronavirus Divides 2020 Bellwether County in Wisconsin: ‘There Is No Grace Anymore’ — The Wall Street Journal

With most UW classes still online this fall, students hold out hope for reduced tuition — Wisconsin State Journal

These are the clerks who carried Wisconsin through its April pandemic election. Here are their fears about November. — Frontline/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Columbia Journalism Investigations

Wisconsin’s smallest businesses faced biggest hurdles to get COVID-19 loans, experts say — Wisconsin State Journal

With a remote start to the school year, parents worry about child care, IEPs and socialization — The Journal Times

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Housing trouble?

Are you worried about losing your home or apartment because of the pandemic? Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier media. Click here for details.

Quotable

“Kids are naturally altruistic. I’ve had very little trouble, for example, getting my kids to wear a mask, because if you tell them that it protects other people, kids are much more likely to get into that than adults are. So I think talking to them about the reasons for online instruction and how everybody is making sacrifices right now, in order to keep the whole community safe, is a really important part of the solution.” Malia Jones, an expert in epidemiology who works at the UW-Madison Applied Population Laboratory, speaking to the Cap Times about how to talk to children who won’t be going back to school during the pandemic

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Madison nonprofit provides over 1,000 free bikes to kids and frontline workers amid pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

Whitewater teen supports dairy, feeds hungry — Daily Jefferson County Union

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.