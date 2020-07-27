Calls to defund police come as pandemic shrinks local revenue — 7/27/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight our latest story, which examines a nexus between the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protests against police brutality. Allison Dikanovic, an engagement fellow working on Wisconsin Watch’s News414 collaboration, breaks down what Milwaukee residents mean when some call for the defunding of a police force that makes up a growing share of city spending.
The pandemic has added momentum to defunding calls as the virus wreaks havoc on the economy, shrinking revenue for all types of government services, Dikanovic reports. And the virus is disproportionately infecting and killing Black and brown residents in Milwaukee, loudening calls for the city to invest less in policing and more in housing, public health and other programs that would address chronic racial inequities.
“I don’t think a lot of people knew how badly these systems were failing people, and it took a pandemic for people to realize how bad things are,” Monique Liston, chief strategist at Ubuntu Research and Evaluation, a Black women-led consulting firm, told Dikanovic.
Top Stories
Defund the police? Milwaukee eyes future amid Black Lives Matter protests, coronavirus budget crunch — Wisconsin Watch
COVID-19 pandemic changes child care landscape for providers, parents trying to return to work — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin will be added to Chicago’s 14-day quarantine list later this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin nursing homes receive faulty PPE from FEMA, face shortages — WPR
Coronavirus Divides 2020 Bellwether County in Wisconsin: ‘There Is No Grace Anymore’ — The Wall Street Journal
With most UW classes still online this fall, students hold out hope for reduced tuition — Wisconsin State Journal
These are the clerks who carried Wisconsin through its April pandemic election. Here are their fears about November. — Frontline/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Columbia Journalism Investigations
Wisconsin’s smallest businesses faced biggest hurdles to get COVID-19 loans, experts say — Wisconsin State Journal
With a remote start to the school year, parents worry about child care, IEPs and socialization — The Journal Times
Government updates
Housing trouble?
Quotable
Data to note
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
Madison nonprofit provides over 1,000 free bikes to kids and frontline workers amid pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
Whitewater teen supports dairy, feeds hungry — Daily Jefferson County Union
