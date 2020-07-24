Why COVID-19 may never completely go away — 7/24/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight a story by Mark Johnson of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that offers a sobering assessment from scientists: Even a vaccine may never completely eliminate COVID-19, and the virus may continue to circulate in populations in some form — as does influenza.

“There is no reason to think a pathogen like this is going to eliminate itself once it has done what it’s done. The idea that we are going to vaccinate this out of the world — that’s just not the case,” Michael Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Johnson.

Top Stories

Reedsburg Times-Press A sign outside the Sauk County Republican Headquarters asks not to use masks. Republican Chairman Caleb Frostman said the sign was placed without approval.

Quotable

“It is one of the toughest jobs. Our people are committing suicide. It’s reached a crisis, compounded with COVID-19. We need help.” Marc Cohen, executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association, speaking about the need for mental health services for first responders, as quoted by WPR

