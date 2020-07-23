What Wisconsin’s rejected mail-in ballots could signal for coming pandemic elections — 7/23/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight our latest investigation. APM Reports journalists Tom Scheck and Geoff Hing joined Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall in examining why more than 23,000 Wisconsin absentee ballots did not count in the April election. Hundreds of thousands more voters than normal chose mail-in voting because of the pandemic.

The top reason for rejection: voter error. Many voters, unfamiliar with absentee balloting, failed to include required information, such as the address and signature of the person witnessing the ballot. Wisconsin elections officials expect the sharp shift toward absentee balloting will return in November as the threat from COVID-19 continues. But voters in Wisconsin and other states without a history of widespread absentee balloting could see a substantial number of their ballots rejected.

Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch Cedar Creek, a tributary of the Milwaukee River, runs through Cedarburg, Wis., where 209 ballots were rejected in the April primary presidential election. Many voters missed lines on the absentee ballot envelope that required signatures and the address of the person witnessing the ballot.

“This is not going to be a normal year. If your child is sick, if they’re running a fever, if they have a really bad headache, if they’re vomiting or have diarrhea, this is not the year to send them to school to see if we find out, or have the school nurse check them out to see how bad their diarrhea is or how bad we think their sore throat is. Keep them at home.” Louise Wilson, state school nurse and health services consultant with the Department of Public Instruction, as quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 1,052 new cases of COVID-19, with 6.9% of tests returning positive. The department reported 13 new deaths in a pandemic that has reportedly killed 878.

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

