Wisconsin tops 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, surpassing its neighbors — 7/21/20

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,117 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 7.7% of tests returning positive.
The state cleared the 1,000-case mark for the first time during the pandemic, and it set a daily record for the sixth time since July 9.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm last week attributed the surge to “significant community spread” — not more testing. And interim state health officer Stephanie Smiley on Tuesday urged residents to slow the virus’ spread through behavioral changes.
“We believe it’s the duty of people to protect themselves and protect others by physically distancing and wearing a mask,” Smiley said, according to the Appleton Post-Crescent. “We certainly want people to make those choices.”
Wisconsin recorded more cases Tuesday than its neighboring states, reporter Madeline Heim noted — eclipsing Illinois (955), Minnesota (352), Iowa (512) and Michigan (573).
DHS reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the state’s total to 859.
Data to note
Wisconsin has the second-fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the country, behind only South Dakota, according to a study released Tuesday by WalletHub.
“Our data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings,” the study said.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ previous Safer at Home order, leading to a small patchwork of local regulations — including many that have faced legal scrutiny. More than two months later, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not enacted an alternative pandemic plan as cases surge.
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
