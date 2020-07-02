Wisconsin man suffers regrets after COVID-19 diagnosis — 7/2/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight the Appleton Post-Crescent’s profile of Dan Garber, a man with Type 2 diabetes who recently tested positive for COVID-19 after failing to take the fast-spreading virus seriously.

Duke Behnke reports that the 53-year-old Harrison man now suffers a high fever, cough, headache, body aches and diarrhea — alongside regrets that he failed to heed public health experts’ recommendations to wear a mask and keep a safe distance from others in public.

“Immediately after his diagnosis, Garber felt guilty, anxious and depressed for putting his family at risk,” Behnke reports. “Now a few days removed, with the help of his family, friends and Calumet County resources, he’s been able to put it in perspective.”

Top Stories

Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Garber, 53, of Harrison, is in isolation at his home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

‘Now there’s a price to pay’: Harrison man regrets not taking coronavirus precautions seriously — Appleton Post-Crescent

Twenty percent of all virus cases in Wisconsin reported in last two weeks as younger people drive surge — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Tribal educators talk e-learning curve, prepare for fall pandemic learning — Green Bay Press Gazette

Dane County bar owners reeling from yet another blow as COVID-19 restrictions tighten again — Wisconsin State Journal

State projects school aid estimates for next year, but questions linger over COVID-19’s impact — Wisconsin State Journal

Who has to report COVID-19 cases in restaurants? No one. — Appleton Post-Crescent

On Washington Island, businesses welcome tourists with a mix of optimism and anxiety — WPR

Quotable

“It’s hard to know what the right thing to do is.” Jake Dehne, owner of RWB Milwaukee and Nicole’s Third Ward Social, two Milwaukee bars, as quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel commenting on the city’s move to its next reopening stage even as COVID-19 cases rise in parts of Wisconsin.

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 539 new cases of COVID-19, with 4.2% of tests returning positive. The department also reported seven new deaths, pushing the total to 793 confirmed during the pandemic.

Here’s the latest visualization of trends in cases from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

Hope and Resilience: Great Lakes islanders continue to adapt to COVID-19 conditions — Great Lakes Now

COVID-19 reduces whooping cranes hatched in captivity, but it can’t stop nature — Baraboo News Republic

