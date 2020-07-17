Conducting ‘the right testing’ as COVID-19 keeps spreading — 7/17/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight our story about Wisconsin’s gains in coronavirus testing — and ongoing challenges in efforts to identify and isolate infected residents.
Bram Sable-Smith, a WPR fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom, reports that Wisconsin dramatically expanded its testing capacity since the pandemic began in March. But experts say too few Wisconsinites who should get tested are showing up — potentially thwarting efforts to neutralize a virus that continues to spread across Wisconsin and the United States.
Top Stories
Calls for more coronavirus testing as Wisconsin sees ‘significant community spread’ — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
Milwaukee schools barred from reopening under city order, though some private and charter schools and universities were planning to — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Democratic lawmakers propose overhaul of unemployment laws but face GOP opposition — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Uncounted millions had COVID-19 symptoms, but no positive test — USA Today
Contact tracers work to curb, keep up with growing COVID-19 outbreak — Wisconsin State Journal
Get ready for a bumpy ride with new mask requirements — Appleton Post-Crescent
Child care providers question mandatory masks for young children — WPR
Government updates
Quotable
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday reported 880 new cases of COVID-19, with 7.2% of tests returning positive. The department reported two new deaths in a pandemic that has reportedly killed 833.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Mask up, Milwaukee: Where to find free and locally made face coverings — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
UW-Madison to offer free COVID-19 testing to students, employees — Wisconsin State Journal
