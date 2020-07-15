Thousands in Milwaukee wait for rental aid as evictions crisis looms — 7/15/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service’s coverage of efforts to quell an eviction crisis in Milwaukee that is worsening as the pandemic drags on.

Princess Safiya Byers reports that the Social Development Commission is struggling to respond to a 24,000-applicant backlog for rental aid in Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Washington counties.

The agency as of July 10 distributed $363,000 of its $6.7 million in federal assistance under the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program and contacted 16,000 people in its backlog to explain their place in the application process, she reports.

Community Advocates, which is separately distributing $7 million in federal housing aid, is sifting through a 1,500-application backlog, according to the report.

Quotable

“If everyone could wear a face covering over the next six weeks we could drive this (coronavirus) into the ground.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert R. Redfield, as quoted in several media outlets

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 821 new cases of COVID-19, with 5.9% of tests returning positive. The department reported one new death in a pandemic that has reportedly killed 827.

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

DHS also reported Wednesday that 59 counties have a “high level” of coronavirus activity, an increase from 47 counties reported last week.

Click here for more details on how the agency is measuring COVID-19 activity levels. The agency plans to update its data by 2 p.m. each Wednesday.

Resilient Wisconsin

Dane County on way to handing out 100,000 free face masks — Wisconsin State Journal

