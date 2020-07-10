Excited but wary, a Milwaukee baker gets back to business as pandemic continues — 7/10/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR, which chronicles people’s journeys through the coronavirus crisis. Reporter Jimmy Gutierrez checks in with Adija Greer-Smith. She owns the bakery Confectionately Yours, which can now operate at 50% capacity after Milwaukee County moved to a new phase in its reopening plan.

Greer-Smith, who kept her business shuttered for nearly three months of the pandemic, is experiencing a mix of feelings as she returns to baking and brings back staff.

“Am I excited? Well yeah, a little bit, because it will push some normalcy back into my life,” Greer-Smith said. “Every day baking and preparing for my customers. Am I concerned? Yeah a little bit of that, too.”

Top Stories

Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch Adija Greer-Smith, right, decorates strawberries as her son Xavier Smith helps in the kitchen of her bakery, Confectionately Yours, in Milwaukee on July 2, 2020.

Milwaukee baker Adija Greer-Smith slowly reopens her business. ‘I’m a baker that believes positive energy transfers into everything that you do.’ — Wisconsin Watch

Child care report warns state’s day care network may be insufficient to support schools, reopening economy — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise, panel addresses ‘nightmare’ of school reopening — Wisconsin State Journal

Scaled-back version of Milwaukee’s mask mandate, without a 30-foot rule, advances — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Claire Hornby is 10, has brain cancer; now COVID is complicating the ordeal — Wausau Daily Herald

Event tied to tri-state outbreak of COVID-19 cases — WPR

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government Updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Housing trouble?

Are you a Milwaukeean who is worried about losing your home or apartment because of the pandemic? Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier media. Click here for details.

Quotable

“You know, from experience historically, that when you don’t have unanimity in an approach to something, you’re not as effective in how you handle it…So I think you’d have to make the assumption that if there wasn’t such divisiveness, that we would have a more coordinated approach.” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, an infectious disease expert and the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as quoted by The New York Times



Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday reported 845 new cases of COVID-19, with 6.7% of tests returning positive. The department reported five new deaths in a pandemic that has reportedly killed 814.

Here’s are the latest visualizations of cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

“I had COVID-19, too”: Pleasant Prairie woman becomes disease investigator nurse after 88 days with the virus — WTMJ-TV

Drive-in movies make a return to Kenosha — Kenosha News

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.