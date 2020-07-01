Why 20-somethings are fueling COVID-19 trends — 7/1/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

As COVID-19 cases trend upwards in parts of Wisconsin, we highlight a story by the Appleton Post Crescent examining why and how people in their 20s are increasingly fueling the trend.

“Wisconsin residents in their 20s are testing positive for the coronavirus nearly twice as often in the last 10 days as they were in the 50 days before that,” reports Madeline Heim, a former Wisconsin Watch intern. “Data from the Department of Health Services show that before June 22, this age group made up about 20% of the state’s total positive tests. Since then, they’ve made up 40%.”

Top Stories

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal Pat Dye in the near empty Mackesey’s Irish Pub on State Street Wednesday.

Coronavirus is spreading so fast among Wisconsin 20-somethings that the CDC came to investigate. Is it protests? Bars? Here’s what we know. — Appleton Post Crescent

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Dane County tightens restrictions on bars, restaurants, indoor gatherings — Wisconsin State Journal

Judge throws out Racine’s coronavirus plan, says it’s unconstitutional — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Madison public health: COVID-19 cases from protests ‘extremely small’ — The Cap Times

These Wisconsin nursing homes avoided coronavirus outbreaks. Here’s how they say they did it. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

WEDC proposes broadband upgrades, training incentives in report on COVID’s impact — Wisconsin State Journal

Downtown Racine business denied COVID grant after rally attendance, mayor confirms — Journal Times

High school athletes experiencing increased anxiety, depression during pandemic, study shows — WPR

Government updates

Quotable

Emily Kopp, a reporter with CQ Roll Call, tweets:

Here’s a 2007 CDC pandemic plan warning that erratic social distancing rules would cause economic and social damage without containing the disease https://t.co/Ak8xWcSQWb pic.twitter.com/F9eLhAUz9N — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) June 30, 2020

“Bars: really not good, really not good. Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We really have got to stop that.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as quoted by CNN

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 540 new cases of COVID-19, with 4.3% of tests returning positive. The department also reported two new deaths, pushing the total to 786 confirmed during the pandemic.

DHS also added 14 counties to its list of those with “high” disease activity.

Click here for more details on how the agency is measuring COVID-19 activity levels. The agency plans to update its data by 2 p.m. each Wednesday.

Resilient Wisconsin

Local organization seeks to make COVID-19 testing more inclusive for communities of color — Wisconsin State Journal

