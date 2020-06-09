Pandemic forces 85-year-old Uber driver to step on the brakes — 6/9/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR, which chronicles peoples’ lives as they navigate the pandemic. Meet Beverly Blietz, 85, whose life has quickly transformed. Before coronavirus arrived, she spent time chatting with folks as she drove around Door County as an Uber contractor. But now she is cooped up in an independent living facility that dramatically restricts her movement.
“I’m a hugger. I hug trees, animals, strangers. And, I tell people I love them because loving others is something that makes me feel loved,” she told Wisconsin Watch’s Coburn Dukehart.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service also offers this reminder: The U.S. census is continuing even as the pandemic does. And getting a complete count is crucial for Wisconsin communities — for political representation and federal funding. Ana Martinez-Ortiz explains how the pandemic has changed outreach efforts surrounding the once-per-decade counting exercise.
Top Stories
Introducing 85-year-old Beverly Blietz: ‘I Grieve For The Time That’s Being Wasted’ — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
Why the 2020 census should continue to matter to you — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
The pandemic response slashed traffic; what did it teach us about transportation planning? — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin hospitals say they’re not worried about running short of ventilators. The state still plans to more than double the number. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
COVID-19 concerns delaying sentencing in former federal agent’s sexual assault case — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Amid continued COVID-19 concerns, Green Bay schools using parent survey to plan — Green Bay Press Gazette
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing scheduled in Stevens Point after outbreak tied to graduation party — Stevens Point Journal
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Quotable
Data to note
The state Department of Health Services reported 270 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with just 1.9% of daily tests returning positive. That is the lowest daily rate of positive tests during the pandemic.
But the department reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 661.
Here is a look at daily testing trends from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
Some Wisconsin dairy groups find ways to celebrate amid COVID-19 pandemic — WPR
94-year-old recovered from coronavirus — Beloit Daily News
Bristol woman recovers from COVID-19, begins rehab — Kenosha News
