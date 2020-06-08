Where COVID-19’s economic toll is high but cases are few — 6/8/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Wisconsin has confirmed more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic and 646 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services. But the virus has struck unevenly, largely sparing some pockets of the state.

Today we highlight a New York Times examination of communities that are bearing the economic pain of the pandemic while seeing few cases of the virus. That includes Outagamie County, just next to hard-hit Brown County. Outagamie County, population 187,885, has a 14.1% unemployment rate but only 277 confirmed cases and 8 deaths.

The report highlighted the shuttering of YMCA centers in a region where one in five people is a member — including older residents who see them as a “second home,” and parents who lean on them for daycare.

“An organization built on service suddenly could not serve — even as the region experienced relatively few confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The centers reopened with restrictions late last month. Before that, only day care services for children of essential workers had been running,” the newspaper reported.

Quotable

“I care more about them than getting their science work done … I care about their mental health.” Lila Klahn, and eighth grade teacher at Glacial Drumlin School in Cottage Grove, as quoted by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Data to note

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers are putting together resources to help Wisconsinites understand which communities are most prone to COVID-19. Using ZIP code-level data, the researchers have created maps to show the percentage of people who have two or more risk factors for severe complications of the virus.

The researchers with UW’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research cautioned that the maps are most useful to those who understand the data in certain contexts, “including the neighborhood conditions where people live and the opportunity they have to be healthy. It also means understanding the past and present policies and practices in the community.” The researchers added that the numbers are only “part of the story” and should not be used to “reinforce harmful and limiting stereotypes about communities.”

Among the risk factors included on the map:

Ages 65-85

Tobacco use

Severe obesity (a body mass index (BMI) greater than 40 during their most recent screening)

Immunocompromised conditions including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, HIV/AIDS, malignant cancer or multiple sclerosis

Diabetes

Serious heart conditions

Kidney disease

Lung diseases including asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Liver disease

Find more information here.

