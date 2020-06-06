COVID-19 patients face financial hurdles, too — 6/5/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

More than 20,000 people have been found to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Friday, and the virus has killed at least 633 people during the pandemic.

Today we highlight a study pertinent to the 13,000-plus Wisconsinites — two-thirds of those diagnosed — who have recovered from the coronavirus. Patients who recover from more severe COVID-19 infections face daunting financial burdens long after they are discharged from the hospital, according to the study by the researchers at University of Michigan and other institutions. The study examined costs — ranging in the hundreds of thousands of dollars — faced by patients who recovered in 2017 and 2018 from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which can manifest in COVID-patients and require them to be hooked up to ventilators.

Mark Johnson reports on the study for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“The study’s authors interviewed 46 ARDS survivors and found that 31 — roughly two-thirds — experienced at least some serious financial repercussions,” Johnson reports. “The study reported that after surviving ARDS many patients were unable to work, either temporarily or permanently. A 55-year-old man in the study said he had to sell his fire prevention company and go on disability after suffering ARDS.”

Top Stories

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal Archives Madison and Dane County are loosening a public health order for churches after a law firm that specializes in religious liberty cases said the local new coronavirus reopening plan discriminates against the Madison Catholic Diocese.

COVID-19 patients who survive respiratory syndrome likely to face deep financial struggles — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court to reopen amid COVID-19: Here’s how — Fond du Lac Reporter

Rules loosened for in-person church attendance — Wisconsin State Journal

Racine County Executive tests positive for COVID-19 — Racine Journal Times

Concern About COVID-19 spike prompts push for testing — WPR

UW System mental health counselors find new ways to support students during pandemic — WPR

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Quotable

“Let us recommit to the health of all neighborhoods, the expansion of housing choices, and the eradication of discrimination. As it unfolds, the COVID-19 pandemic is showing itself to have multiple fair housing implications. We ask community members to be on the lookout for these issues and to know that there is help available when fair housing rights are violated.” William R. Tisdale, president and CEO at Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council, as quoted by MIlwaukee Neighborhood News Service.

Data to note

Wisconsin has now surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic as the state ramps up testing, but the percentage of positive cases is generally trending downward.

Here’s a visualization from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Portage graduates get virtual ceremony and first-responder escorts Friday — Portage Daily Register

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.