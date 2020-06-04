Wisconsin prisons are again accepting, transferring inmates during the pandemic — 6/4/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is again accepting new prisoners and transferring inmates between institutions while the coronavirus pandemic continues. But the department also says it’s rolling out safeguards — such as quarantining new prisoners and transfers — and ramping up testing, Emily Hamer reports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

The development comes despite criminal justice reform advocates’ calls for Gov. Tony Evers to cut populations at overcrowded prisons to protect vulnerable inmates. But as Wisconsin Watch reported last month, Evers refuses to wield his power to release inmates despite campaigning on a promise to cut prison populations by 50%.

Inmates say overcrowding leaves them regularly too close to their peers and staff at a time when experts call distance a top tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Wisconsin prisons house 25% more inmates than they were designed to, and they lag far behind county jails in reducing inmate populations.

Top Stories

Barry Adams / Wisconsin State Journal Archives Full population prison testing has revealed a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Waupun Correctional Institution. More than 200 inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Mass testing, more quarantines: Wisconsin prisons’ plan for moving forward amid pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

25 residents, 23 staff get COVID-19 at Belmont nursing home in Madison — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin’s Native American tribes to ‘reimagine a new future’ after COVID-19 — Green Bay Press Gazette

Madison Latino Consortium steps in to provide safety net, cash to undocumented families — The Cap Times

If COVID-19 cases surge again, quickly implementing social distancing steps will ease outbreaks, study finds — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bars and restaurants in the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to reopen at 2 p.m. Friday, mayor says — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin farmers could receive up To $3.5K through coronavirus aid program — WPR

Government updates

Quotable

“The uncertainties from the COVID-19 crisis are very daunting, and I understand the decision and I support the decision, and it’s an unfortunate decision…I think everybody would love to see Summerfest. It creates a lot of jobs for young people, and that’s something that we need right now.” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel following the cancellation of Summerfest due to COVID-19.

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 66 active COVID-19 investigations of nursing homes as of Thursday, and 20 additional investigations are closed. In Wisconsin, just one case of a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19 triggers a facility-wide investigation of a nursing home.

The data do not include nursing homes with fewer than 10 beds or homes where investigations are closed.

Residents of nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 infections. Long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities, account for 5% of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43% of deaths during the pandemic, according to DHS.

DHS reported 19,892 total confirmed COVID-19 cases through Thursday (12,980 are recoveries) and 626 deaths.

Resilient Wisconsin

Ruthie Hauge / Cap Times Sapphina Roller and her sister Zaria Roller paint a mural on the plywood that protects the windows of Himal Chuli, 318 State St., on Wednesday. The mural depicts the Buddhist symbol for breath.

On State Street, fresh murals brighten boarded storefronts — The Cap Times

‘It’s time for the new era to do their thing.’ The younger generation plans Madison’s 2020 virtual Junteenth Celebration — Madison365

