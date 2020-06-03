Experts warn tear gas could worsen coronavirus crisis — 6/3/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

As protests of police brutality against black people continue to grip the country following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some police forces — including in Madison and Milwaukee — have leaned on the firing of throat-stinging tear gas to disperse crowds.

Public health experts are warning that the tactic increases the risk of respiratory ailments such as COVID-19, Mike Baker reports for The New York Times.

“Along with the immediate pain that can cause watering eyes and burning throats, tear gas may cause damage to people’s lungs and make them more susceptible to getting a respiratory illness, according to studies on the risks of exposure,” Baker reports. “The gas can also incite coughing, which can further spread the virus from an infected person.”

Jessie Opoien / The Cap Times Chemical agents, including tear gas, are used by Madison police officers on State Street in the early evening on Saturday. People had gathered to protest the killing of a black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, by a white police officer.

Corrosive effects of tear gas could intensify coronavirus pandemic — The New York Times

Facing coronavirus losses, UW System wants special legislative session for line of credit, early fall semester — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

COVID-19 milestone: 1 out of 1,000 in county have tested positive — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Portage, Baraboo police see impact of COVID-19 shutdown on mental health — Baraboo News Republic

Milwaukee firefighters expected to soldier on during COVID-19 pandemic — WTMJ-TV

Protesting in a pandemic: Wear masks, wash hands, get tested — The Cap Times

Coronavirus shines light on US supply Chain. Here’s how Wisconsin-based schneider has been affected — WPR

“My dad and my mom are in meetings like 24 by seven almost. And my sister’s too young to help me with my work. My mom is much more tense than she wants us to see. Usually she would try to finish everything at her office. Now I see that she has much more work. My dad — he has free time, so he constantly checks on me and my sister. But my mom, she is usually locked up in her room for most of the day.” Aadya, a third grader at Madison Country Day School, speaking to WPR’s Wisconsin Life about school during the pandemic.

The Racine metro area is the nation’s fourth fastest-growing hotspot for COVID-19 deaths, according to The New York Times. Racine has seen 22 recent deaths, and deaths as of Wednesday were on pace to double every 12.2 days, according to the newspaper’s ongoing analysis. Racine is behind just 11 communities on another measure: “metro areas with the greatest number of recently announced cases and deaths, relative to their population.”

Our partners at WisContext offer this statewide visualization of known COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita.

Showing off Milwaukee’s beautiful, resilient Class of 2020 — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Slideshow: Sturgeon Bay’s Drive-up Graduation — Door County Pulse



Wauwatosa mother creates face masks modified for those deaf or hard of hearing — CBS 58

