Pandemic exposes failures of Wisconsin unemployment system — 6/29/20

Today we draw your attention to the latest story from WPR and Wisconsin Watch’s Bram Sable-Smith exposing the numerous flaws in Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance system, leaving thousands of jobless state residents without financial support during the COVID-19 crisis. The report is based on interviews with 16 out-of-work Wisconsinites, including David Ficke, a Beaver Dam welder who lived out of his car for a time while waiting for unemployment insurance to kick in. He’s still waiting.
Top Stories
Lives on hold: Pandemic exposes failures of Wisconsin unemployment insurance system — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
For juvenile detention, pandemic brings a chance to ‘rethink — The Cap Times
Wisconsin’s percentage of positive coronavirus tests hits highest point in more than a month — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Wisconsin ag officials caution mink farmers after COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe — Wisconsin State Journal
La Crosse mayor: Time to be more assertive about COVID-19 safety — La Crosse Tribune
How AIDS pushed Wisconsin to change its approach to public health — WisContext
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Quotable
Data to note
Here is the latest visualization of Wisconsin’s recent increase on COVID-19 cases from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
SSM Health begins tele-chaplaincy to combat loneliness of pandemic — Janesville Gazette
Atwood Barbershop to make a move, double in size — The Cap Times
