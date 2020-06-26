Wisconsin gets F+ grade for handling of pandemic in prisons — 6/26/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Wisconsin has received an F+ grade from the American Civil Liberties Union for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in prisons, the group said in a report released Thursday.

“The report analyzed all states’ responses to the pandemic in jails and prisons. Nine states received D grades. The rest, except for Illinois, which was not graded because of pending litigation, received F grades,” Emily Hamer reports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

The report comes despite criminal justice reform advocates’ calls for Gov. Tony Evers to cut populations at overcrowded prisons to protect vulnerable inmates. But as Wisconsin Watch reported in May, Evers refuses to wield his power to release inmates despite campaigning on a promise to cut prison populations by 50%. Inmates say overcrowding leaves them regularly too close to their peers and staff at a time when experts call distance a top tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Top Stories

Portage Daily Register Archives Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage.

Wisconsin receives an F+ grade for handling of COVID-19 in prisons — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin reports 520 more coronavirus cases as 20-somethings drive growth — USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

‘I just want that final hug’: Longtime educators struggle with retiring during a pandemic that shut down schools — Green Bay Press Gazette

As temperatures increase, many pools across the state remain closed due to COVID-19 — WPR

Beaver Dam to stage block party as other events are canceled due to pandemic — Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

Survey: Wisconsin businesses beat national average for PPP access — Milwaukee Business Journal

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Quotable

“It’s here, it’s spreading, it’s affecting more young people, and the risk of getting it is no less today than it was in March when the state started Safer at Home … If we don’t wear masks, if we gather in groups, if we go out in public excessively, we are at risk of amplifying this dangerous virus.” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, referencing the county’s recent spike in cases, as reported by the Cap Times.

Data to note

Here is the latest visualization of Wisconsin’s recent increase on COVID-19 cases from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

