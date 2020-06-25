Wisconsin coronavirus cases now ‘trending poorly,’ though still relatively low — 6/25/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

The state Department of Health Services reported 464 new positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday, moving the state’s rate of positive tests slightly higher compared to previous days.

“Thursday’s positivity rate — 4.1% of all tests — still pales in comparison to early May’s double-digit totals. But epidemiologists consider the percent positive number to be a key indicator of changes in the disease’s spread, and it has recently increased throughout much of the U.S.,” reports Matt Piper for the USA Today Network-Wisconsin.

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal Deynah Thao, 7, gets a close look at a grizzly bear during a trip to Henry Vilas Zoo on June 18, on the first day of the reopening of the zoo since it closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Wisconsin reports 464 more coronavirus cases as state is added to a list of those ‘trending poorly’ — USA Today Network — Wisconsin

Dane County has largest 5-day rise in COVID-19 cases, jeopardizing reopening — Wisconsin State Journal

A Briggs & Stratton employee who pushed for more coronavirus restrictions in the workplace died from the virus — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘Fall-off-a-cliff moment’: Covid-19 adds new dimension to farmers’ stress — Investigate Midwest

Stores losing customers by requiring face masks during coronavirus — Kenosha News

COVID-19 crisis curtails job gains In Wisconsin’s clean energy industry — WPR

Should you sign away your right to sue if you catch COVID-19? — WTMJ-TV

“This judicial ruling leaves no protections in place for our community, putting all of us at increased risk. This means that all City residents must double-down on our own actions to protect ourselves, our families, our coworkers, and our neighbors from this virus.” Racine Mayor Cory Mason, commenting on a judge’s order to halt enforcement of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions, as reported by the Journal Times.

For every one COVID-19 case detected, 10 more likely go undetected, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said at a press conference Thursday, according to USA Today.

“For the Fourth of July, which is a family event, we want to emphasize that it’s really important that we get back to being vigilant as our collective commitment … to protect vulnerable friends, family, community,” he said, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, our partners at WisContext offer these visualizations of Wisconsin’s trends in confirmed cases.

Free app helps monitor your family’s mental health during pandemic — WTMJ-TV

