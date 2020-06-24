Poll closures and pandemic lowered Milwaukee voter turnout, study says — 6/24/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
A new Brennan Center for Justice study documents a steep dropoff in voting in Milwaukee on April 7 due to polling site closures and concerns over the coronavirus. Those factors disproportionately affected Black residents, who have been hardest hit by the pandemic — combining to lower that group’s voter turnout by an estimated 15.9 percentage points, with poll closures playing the bigger role, Dee J. Hall reports for Wisconsin Watch.
Top Stories
Study: Poll closings, COVID-19 fears, kept many Milwaukee voters away — Wisconsin Watch
DHS: Return to public gatherings makes it difficult to trace COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
UW joins drug trial aimed at preventing major COVID-19 killer: Haywire immune response — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin tribal casinos expect big losses due to coronavirus pandemic — Green Bay Press Gazette
Yes, Trump said positive COVID-19 tests are making the U.S. ‘look bad,’ referenced slowing testing — PolitiFact Wisconsin
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Data to note
Twenty-two Wisconsin counties have a “high” activity level for COVID-19, according to an interactive state Department of Health Services map released this week. The measure is based upon the county’s COVID-19 burden (rate of cases) and its trajectory (change in cases over the previous two weeks).
Click here for more details on how the agency is measuring COVID-19 activity levels. The agency plans to update its data by 2 p.m. each Wednesday.
Resilient Wisconsin
Her life spiraled into addiction after her brother’s tragic death. Ho-Chunk woman declared her independence, and now saves lives. — Green Bay Press Gazette
Couple weds at Beaver Dam Assisted Living after pandemic altered plans — Beaver Dam Daily Citizen
