As pandemic continues, Wisconsin launches new website to help residents access health insurance — 6/23/20

Wisconsin has launched a new website to help residents get health insurance at a time when many have lost their employer-linked plans due to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new site, WisCovered.com, connects Wisconsinites with free advice on obtaining health coverage. It’s available in English, Spanish and Hmong, and it also links people by phone to organizations like Covering Wisconsin and the United Way’s 211. It includes information about how to access health insurance on the federal government’s HealthCare.gov and Wisconsin’s BadgerCare Plus.

The website directs residents who have trouble with their insurance on how to file a complaint.

“Healthcare shouldn’t be a privilege afforded only to the healthy and wealthy, and we have to do everything we can to make sure folks can access quality, affordable healthcare in Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “WisCovered.com is a new resource to connect folks with experts who can help find the right health insurance solution, whether that’s private insurance or BadgerCare Plus.”

Quotable

“We see videos of people physically fighting employees for the noble cause of shopping at Walmart without a face covering. Conspiracy theories — the deep state is trying to control our minds! — run rampant. The mental gymnastics some people are willing to do to avoid landing on the conclusion that — while all of us are grasping for answers, the best thing we can do is try our damndest to keep each other safe — are astounding.” Cap Times columnist Jessie Opoien in a column Tuesday

Data to note

Just 41% of grocery store shoppers in 20 Wisconsin counties wore masks when exiting a store, according to an observational study by students in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical Scientist Training Program.

The students observed 3,271 shoppers between May 16 and June 1 and found that mask use varied by age group and gender.

“There was a higher prevalence of face covering use by older adults (59.5%) compared to minors (26.2%), young adults (34.8%), and adults (39.9%) and by females (44.8%) compared to males (36.9%),” the study found.

Public health experts have called mask-wearing a crucial tool for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

WPR has more on the study.

Resilient Wisconsin

Dan Powers / SA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Irineo Medina created a large mural last Thursday at the corner of West College Avenue and South Appleton Street in downtown Appleton. Medina says the finished mural will represent the love and support the community has shown toward minorities during these trying times.

Hoping to spread ‘peace, love and positivity,’ artist creates new mural in downtown Appleton — Appleton Post Crescent

