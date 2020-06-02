Public health experts weigh in as police protests intersect with pandemic— 6/2/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Nationwide mass gatherings following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis are stirring concerns that the spread of COVID-19 will accelerate, but a host of public health experts and groups say that the issue being protested — systemic racism and police brutality against people of color — is also damaging to public health.

Today we highlight a story by Madeline Heim, a former Wisconsin Watch intern who now reports for the Appleton Post Crescent.

“There have been no statewide limits on large gatherings since Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order ended May 13, though experts still recommend social distancing and nearly 3,000 newly confirmed cases have been announced since Memorial Day,” Heim reports. “But the protests will likely continue. So epidemiologists want to give attendees the tools they need to be safe, and pressure leaders and law enforcement to protect the health of those who show up and speak out.”

We also draw your attention to the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR. Adija Greer-Smith, an entrepreneur and baker, offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to run a small business in Milwaukee during the pandemic.

Top Stories

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Protesters during a Black Lives Matter march and rally on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Houdini Plaza in Appleton, Wis. Protests have been happening across the country this week, after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck while arresting him.

Protests defy coronavirus guidelines, but health experts say engagement is ‘essential.’ Here’s how protesters and police can reduce risk. — Appleton Post Crescent

Introducing Milwaukee entrepreneur and baker Adija Greer-Smith: ‘I’ve poured my life into this business’ — WPR/Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s new cases of coronavirus tick back up with more testing, continuing recent trend of ebbs and flows — USA Today Network — Wisconsin

Unemployment group demands special session in letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos — WTMJ-TV

From growing more spiritual to becoming more focused on erasing health inequities: Catching up with two COVID-19 survivors — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Aurora St. Luke’s team develops faster heart ultrasound procedure for COVID-19 patients — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Summer school to be mostly online In Wisconsin amid COVID-19 concerns — WPR

Quotable

Maimuna Majumder, Faculty at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, via Twitter:

As an epidemiologist, I’m well aware that the #MinneapolisUprising (in no small part due to police use of pepper spray) will increase #COVID19 risk. But #policebrutality has been a #publichealth problem for much longer than the #pandemic has, and this is a necessary action.



1/2 https://t.co/0YW8jYknKX — Maia Majumder, PhD ✊🏾 (@maiamajumder) May 30, 2020

“Racism is a longstanding public health crisis that impacts both mental and physical health. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this crisis and added to the stress in the black community, which is experiencing higher rates of infection and deaths.” American Nurses Association (ANA) President Ernest J. Grant in a statement

“Police brutality in the midst of public health crises is not crime-preventive—it creates demoralized conditions in an already strained time. It exacerbates psychological harms and has a clear impact on bystanders.” Dr. Jesse M. Ehrenfeld and Dr. Patrice A. Harris of the American Medical Association in a statement

Data to note

Wisconsin nursing homes have reported at least 413 COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths among residents, preliminary federal data shows, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“The data, released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, show an additional 265 cases and 3 deaths among nursing home staff,” the newspaper reported.

