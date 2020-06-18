Overdose deaths spike in Wisconsin communities as pandemic collides with addiction crisis — 6/18/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating another public health crisis: addiction to drugs, particularly opioids.

Edgar Mendez of our partner Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service reports that drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County are on pace to shatter last year’s record high of 418 as the COVID-19 pandemic leaves many people out of work and creates roadblocks for recovery. Other Wisconsin communities are also seeing spikes. Opioids contributed to 80% of the Milwaukee County deaths, and 68% were tied specifically to fentanyl.

Top Stories

Seth Wenig / WPR People participate in a Sunday Mass, in pews marked by tape for social distancing, at St. Agnes Church in Paterson, N.J., Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Milwaukee County on pace to top overdose record again in 2020 — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Sheboygan County outbreak highlights risks of reopening church during pandemic — WPR

‘It shouldn’t be happening:’ Elder abuse, neglect on the rise in Milwaukee County during COVID-19 — WJMT-TV

State’s unemployment backlog persists, Kenosha man has been waiting since April 4 — Kenosha News

Wisconsin private schools ask state to reconsider coronavirus aid distribution — The Cap Times

Brown County has state’s most workplaces under COVID-19 investigation, records show — Green Bay Press Gazette

Wastewater samples and antibody testing could be key to understanding COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Two new state studies aim to find out — USA Today Network-Wisconsin

Quotable

“It didn’t hurt. It was just uncomfortable. I’d compare it to getting a shot in the doctor’s office — just a little twinge. Not something you’d exactly do for fun, but definitely not horrible.” WPR reporter Laurel White, describing her experience getting tested for COVID-19.

Data to note

COVID Act Now, a national model run by volunteer scientists, offers this interactive look at Wisconsin’s efforts to fight the virus. COVID-19 was “still spreading but slowly” as of Thursday, and the percentage of positive tests was considered low. That suggests “enough widespread, aggressive testing in Wisconsin to detect most new cases,” the website reported. Hospital intensive care units could likely handle a new wave of the virus, but contact tracing was insufficient to stop the spread of COVID-19, the website said.

Resilient Wisconsin

Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebrations will go on despite coronavirus — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Businesses find hope with new Madison Streetery Program — NBC 15

