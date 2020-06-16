Outbreak Wisconsin: Returning to work as COVID-19 continues — 6/16/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Single mom Jessica Barrera lost her job providing airport shuttle service in Eau Claire during the pandemic. Now she has a new job — but is still uncertain about the future for herself and her son. Listen to Barrera’s story here on the latest installment of WPR/Wisconsin Watch’s series, Outbreak Wisconsin.
Top Stories
Introducing Jessica Barrera: A single mom reflects on returning to work during the pandemic — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes joins drug maker in effort to treat COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
La Crosse County confirms 7 new cases, several downtown bars listed as at-risk businesses —La Crosse Tribune
Racine’s local COVID restrictions go to court Friday — Journal Times
Cheap drug is first shown to improve COVID-19 survival — Associated Press
Wisconsin coronavirus deaths surpass 703; test positivity rate remains below 3% — USA TODAY-Network
Put a lid on it folks: Flushing may release coronavirus-containing ‘toilet plumes’ — Washington Post
Data to note
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now projects 201,129 COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 1, 2020. The IMHE says a new wave of infections could hit around Sept. 15 — just weeks after schools reopen.
Resilient Wisconsin
Wisconsin man creates masks with windows to help the deaf and hearing imparied use visual cues — WHNT-TV
‘One community together’: West High Area Collaborative helps Madison families with rent — Cap Times
