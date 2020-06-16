Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Outbreak Wisconsin: Returning to work as COVID-19 continues — 6/16/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Single mom Jessica Barrera lost her job providing airport shuttle service in Eau Claire during the pandemic. Now she has a new job — but is still uncertain about the future for herself and her son. Listen to Barrera’s story here on the latest installment of WPR/Wisconsin Watch’s series, Outbreak Wisconsin.

Top Stories

Courtesy of Jessica Barrera

Jessica Barrera, who receives Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), lost her part-time job at Groome Transportation in Eau Claire, Wis., due to the pandemic. She filed multiple unemployment claims with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, but was denied due to a state law barring the concurrent collection of federal SSDI and state unemployment insurance benefits.

Introducing Jessica Barrera: A single mom reflects on returning to work during the pandemicWisconsin Watch/WPR

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes joins drug maker in effort to treat COVID-19Wisconsin State Journal 

La Crosse County confirms 7 new cases, several downtown bars listed as at-risk businessesLa Crosse Tribune 

Racine’s local COVID restrictions go to court FridayJournal Times 

Cheap drug is first shown to improve COVID-19 survivalAssociated Press

Wisconsin coronavirus deaths surpass 703; test positivity rate remains below 3%USA TODAY-Network

Put a lid on it folks: Flushing may release coronavirus-containing ‘toilet plumes’Washington Post

Quotable

“Judgments and stigma are not going to help us win this war against this virus.” 

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski, announcing a spike in COVID-19 infections among young adults who work at and frequent bars and restaurants there, as told to the La Crosse Tribune.

Data to note

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now projects 201,129 COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 1, 2020. The IMHE says a new wave of infections could hit around Sept. 15 — just weeks after schools reopen.

Resilient Wisconsin

Wisconsin man creates masks with windows to help the deaf and hearing imparied use visual cuesWHNT-TV

‘One community together’: West High Area Collaborative helps Madison families with rentCap Times

