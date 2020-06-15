Wisconsin evictions soar as moratorium ends but pandemic continues — 6/15/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Eviction filings are soaring in Wisconsin since Gov. Tony Evers lifted his 60-day moratorium on evictions and home foreclosures, Cary Spivak reports for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Eviction filings spiked 42% above 2019 levels in the two weeks since Evers’ order expired on May 27, Spivak’s analysis shows.

Housing experts feared such an outcome at a time when many Wisconsinites remain out of work during the pandemic, and thousands have waited weeks or more to access unemployment benefits from the overwhelmed and tough-to navigate Department of Workforce Development system.

Folks facing a potential eviction should read this step-by-step examination of the process from Allison Dikonovic, a Wisconsin Watch fellow working for our News414 collaboration in Milwaukee.

Quotable

“We have to be scientific about it and rely on the physicians and scientists. Because this is a medical issue…It’s not like, OK, let’s take the risk and just hope that God will save us all.” Othman Atta, director of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about how faith leaders are adapting to the pandemic — aiming to keep worshippers safe.

Data to Note

Hospitalizations of Wisconsinites diagnosed with COVID-19 have plunged to their lowest total since April 4, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center.

On Monday, 284 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin, continuing a steady decline since late May, when that number peaked above 400.

See more data from the association’s dashboard.

