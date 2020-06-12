Counting COVID-19 deaths isn’t easy. But the stakes are high — 6/12/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Something peculiar happened on June 8: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services lowered the state’s official death toll by one.
A routine error caused an initial error, but the correction “illustrates one of the many difficulties health officials in Wisconsin and elsewhere face as they track and report information about the lethal impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Will Cushman reports for WisContext.
Top Stories
Detecting COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin — WisContext
American Indian tribes thwarted in efforts to get coronavirus data — Politico
Emails reveal chaos as meatpacking companies fought health agencies over COVID-19 outbreaks in their plants — ProPublica
Milwaukee County implements ‘universal face mask policy’ as COVID-19 cases rise — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
What you can do to be safer when you go out to Wisconsin restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee gets $5.7 million to fight eviction amid coronavirus pandemic — WTMJ-TV
Beloit demographics, outbreaks contribute to city’s high COVID-19 case count — Beloit Daily News
Dane County moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 order Monday, further expanding businesses — Wisconsin State Journal
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Quotable
Data to note
The Oshkosh-Neenah metro area is now on The New York Times’ list of fastest-growing COVID-19 hotspots. With 258 recent cases and totals doubling every 10.8 days, Oshkosh-Neenah was behind just five other United States metro areas in the category of “highest average daily growth rate.”
“Growth rates are useful measures in epidemics because they tell us whether things are getting better or worse,” the Times reports. “In places where the growth rate is high but the number of cases is relatively low, a community may still have time to flatten its curve before an outbreak becomes widespread.”
A City of Oshkosh press release Thursday said the Winnebago County Health Department partially attributed the virus spike to a “lack of physical distancing at large gatherings and bars and restaurants that have opened since the end of ‘Safer at Home.’”
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Spread love, not viruses: Beloiter makes masks for hundreds — Beloit Daily News
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.