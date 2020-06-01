Why Wisconsin is blocking pandemic aid to people on federal disability — 6/1/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsinites during the pandemic have filed some 2.4 million unemployment claims, and nearly 400,000 have yet to be processed — leaving many waiting for weeks and even months without income while the quagmire fuels partisan bickering. Today we highlight our latest story, which focuses on a subset of claims that the Department of Workforce Development has denied.
Bram Sable-Smith, a WPR fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom, reports that a 2013 Wisconsin law prevents laid-off workers on federal disability from getting state unemployment. Now the state is denying them federal pandemic aid too, citing reasoning that some unemployment law experts are criticizing.
The result: laid-off people with disabilities cannot collect federal disaster relief during the nation’s worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.
We also draw your attention to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story chronicling two decades of inaction on the state’s outmoded unemployment system, despite many warnings.
Top Stories
‘I cried for days’: Wisconsin blocks pandemic payments for federal disability aid recipients — Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin’s overwhelmed unemployment system comes after years of warnings about its weaknesses — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Much still unknown, but in 12 weeks hospitals have become far better prepared to treat coronavirus patients — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
As economy reopens, child care providers grapple with how to stay safe, and afloat —WPR
Pastor and wife battle COVID-19 — Beloit Daily News
Quotable
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 140 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new cases accounted for 3.9% of total tests, continuing a downward trend in recent weeks. DHS also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 595.
Here’s a look at the latest trends in COVID-19 diagnoses from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s LGBTQ communities recognize, celebrate Pride Month despite COVID-19 limitations — Green Bay Press-Gazette
