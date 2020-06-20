Sweeping disparities in how COVID-19 affects Black and Latino Wisconsinites — 6/19/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight a story by the Wisconsin State Journal that examines the sweeping disparities in how COVID-19 affects Wisconsin’s Black and Latino residents.

Black Wisconsinites make up less than 7% of Wisconsin’s population but 18% of its COVID-19 cases and 24% of state deaths from the virus, David Wahlberg reports. Latinos also make up less than 7% of the population, and they account for 33% of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases and 11% of its deaths.

“Such disparities, which have long been found for other health conditions, have gained more attention in light of Black Lives Matter protests, Juneteenth events on Friday and a Republican state leader attributing high rates of COVID-19 among Latinos to immigrant ‘culture,'” Wahlberg reports.

Top Stories

David Wahlberg / Wisconsin State Journal Higher rates of COVID-19 cases among African Americans and Latinos are bringing renewed attention to health disparities. Lisa Peyton-Caire, left, founder and president of the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, said new efforts should help reduce black infant mortality in Dane County. With her are Tia Murray, center, and Micaela Berry, both with Harambee Village Doulas of Madison.

Black, Latino COVID-19 disparities bring attention to broad health inequities — Wisconsin State Journal

After Echo Foods workers’ deaths, demonstrators demand more protections for workers — Journal Times

OSHA investigates COVID complaints at Amazon warehouses in Kenosha — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Here’s how Wisconsin’s coronavirus antibody study will work, and what we might learn from it — Appleton Post Crescent

Wisconsin growers prepare for strawberry season with changes due to coronavirus pandemic — Green Bay Press Gazette

Lobby halts Dodge County health ordinance: Board to await county association decision — Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Quotable

“The fact is that police budgets are excessive while other social sectors are underfunded. Just look at the expensive riot gear police have been wearing compared to what health care workers have had to work with during the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Joey Grihalva, a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and author, writing for Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service



Data to note

Federal data released this week shows that 36 Wisconsin nursing homes have reported a total of 124 COVID-19 deaths. The Wisconsin State Journal looks deeper into the new data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Wisconsin is currently investigating 74 nursing homes where there have been at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Shift to home office creates IT career opportunities —WTMJ-TV

BCycle booming amid pandemic — The Cap Times

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.