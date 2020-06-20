Photos: Fury and resolve as Wisconsinites rally for Black lives
By Wisconsin Watch | 2 hours ago
Will Cioci/Wisconsin Watch
Demonstrators in Madison, Wis., protest police misconduct on the night of June 8, 2020.
Pain and fury following the May 25, Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd has fueled a nationwide movement against police brutality and system racism — and in support of Black lives. Wisconsin communities of all sizes have hosted protests and rallies throughout May and June. Our photographers captured these scenes in Madison, Milwaukee and the tourist village of Sister Bay (population, 916) as residents of all backgrounds gathered to proclaim that Black lives matter.
Allison Dikanovic / Wisconsin WatchPeople participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Milwaukee on May 31, 2020.
Allison Dikanovic / Wisconsin WatchPeople participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Milwaukee on May 31, 2020.
Allison Dikanovic / Wisconsin WatchPeople participate in a rally in Milwaukee on May 31, 2020, while carrying a sign that reads “Hmong for Black Lives Matter!!!”
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchCarl Witteborg, center, holds a sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Sister Bay, Wis., on June 6, 2020. The Sister Bay resident said “No community is too small” to talk about racism. “Any community can be subjected to racism and hate. We have to try and burst this white privilige bubble in Door County. You can’t vacation away from the racism.”
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchMary Erickson holds a signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Sister Bay, Wis., on June 6, 2020. She said she did a lot of protesting in the 1960s and 70s and didn’t expect to still be doing it. The protest in Sister Bay attracted honks, waves and cheers from many of the people driving by.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchProtestors paint “DEFUND POLICE” on Martin Luther King Boulevard, in front of city government buildings in Madison, Wis., on June 8, 2020.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchDemonstrators gather outside city government buildings on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Madison, Wis. to protest police misconduct on the night of June 8, 2020.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchDemonstrators gather outside city government buildings on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Madison, Wis. to protest police misconduct on the night of June 8, 2020.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchDemonstrators blocked off Martin Luther King Boulevard with their cars as they gathered in front of city government buildings in Madison, Wis. to protest police misconduct on June 8, 2020.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchRodney, a member of the organizing group What’s Next Forum, writes down ideas from participants in the group’s community town hall at James Madison Park in Madison, Wis., on June 14, 2020. The event served as a forum for Madison residents to talk about their concerns and ideas regarding the future of the Madison Police Department and its relationship to local communities.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchShyelle, a member of the organizing group What’s Next Forum, leads a discussion among participants in the group’s community town hall at James Madison Park in Madison, Wis., on June 14, 2020. Participants discussed defunding the police and alternative uses of state and resources to improve community cohesion and wellbeing, as well as strategies for making their demands known and affecting change.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchProtestors speak with a Madison Police Department officer during a march to demand defunding the police and firing Matt Kenny, the officer who shot and killed Tony Robinson in 2015 in Madison, Wis., on June 14, 2020.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchProtestors are seen on Doty Street, near the City-County Building in downtown Madison, Wis., on June 14, 2020, as they called for the Madison Police Department to be defunded and for the firing of Matt Kenny, the officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson in 2015.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchYeshua Musa, 28, speaks with people in stopped cars on John Nolan Drive in Madison, Wis., where a demonstration stopped traffic to demand that the Madison Police Department be defunded and fire Matt Kenny on June 14, 2020. Kenny is the officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson in 2015. The march was organized by Madison group What’s Next Forum and followed a community town hall on policing, held at James Madison Park.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchProtestors tried to convince drivers to join in their demonstration as they stopped traffic on John Nolan Drive in Madison, Wis., to demand police defunding and the firing of Matt Kenny on June 14, 2020. After a few minutes of being asked “Do Black lives matter? Are you sure? Then get out of the car and join us,” this driver rolled up his window, turned around, and drove away.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchNick Harrison was one of a handful of people who left their cars to join demonstrators after a protest to defund police stopped traffic on John Nolan Drive in Madison, Wis., on June 14, 2020. Harrison, 27, said he had been to other protests around the city, including those that ended with police using tear gas and pepper spray. “Nothing turned violent until police instigated the violence. I saw a strong sense of community until the police showed up dressed for war,” Harrison said. “What are people to take that as other than they are being assaulted?” Harrison said he was “always down” to join a protest against injustice, and said he would tell others being held up that “Black frustration is more significant than being stuck for 20 to 30 minutes.”
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchAs their group stopped traffic on West Washington Avenue, organizers invited protestors to tell their stories and explain why they showed up to speak out against police misconduct in Madison, Wis., on June 14, 2020.
Will Cioci / Wisconsin WatchA protestor stands in front of a bus as a demonstration calling to defund police and fire Matt Kenny stopped traffic on West Washington Avenue in Madson, Wis., on June 14, 2020. Matt Kenny is the Madison Police Department officer who shot and killed Tony Robinson in 2015.