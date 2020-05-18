Wisconsin Weekly: Frontline nurse describes ongoing battle against coronavirus

Drug overdoses, danger and conspiracies abound as COVID-19 pandemic continues; environmental enforcement lags; partisan divide opens over absentee voting
Of note: This week we highlight our latest Outbreak Wisconsin installment in partnership with WPR. As Wisconsin moves to reopen, Madison emergency room nurse Mariah Clark says the battle against COVID-19 is far from over. “This pandemic,” she says, “has yet to declare itself.”
‘This pandemic has yet to declare itself’: ER nurse reflects on the fight against coronavirus as the state prepares to open
WPR/Wisconsin Watch — May 14, 2020
As the rate of positive COVID-19 tests begins to drop in Wisconsin — and the state Supreme Court overturns the statewide Safer at Home order — momentum is growing to reopen the state. But frontline health care workers like Mariah Clark remain in the thick of things. Hear the latest installment of Outbreak Wisconsin.
While COVID-19 has spotlight, emergency physician calls attention to drug overdose deaths
WPR — May 14, 2020
While the COVID-19 pandemic has captured the world’s attention, other public health crises have continued to take a toll as well. The ongoing opioid crisis, while by no means over, has seen some positive strides in recent years. But concerns about major setbacks because of the coronavirus outbreak are high.
Wisconsin’s relaxed environmental rules lead to calls for transparency
Wisconsin State Journal — May 10, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic response has hindered environmental monitoring and cleanup. But a lack of transparency measures make it impossible to know the full impact of state and federal emergency policies.
Most Wisconsin Democrats say they plan to vote by mail this year. Most Republicans say they plan to go the polls
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 12, 2020
As Wisconsin residents ponder their voting options during the ongoing pandemic, a partisan divide has emerged over absentee balloting.
As COVID-19 spreads, so do conspiracy theories. A Wisconsin professor teaches ways to confront them.
The Cap Times/Wisconsin Watch — May 11, 2020
Ajay Sethi prepares future health practitioners for thorny conversations to help patients make better decisions about coronavirus and other infectious diseases.