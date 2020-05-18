Wisconsin Weekly: Frontline nurse describes ongoing battle against coronavirus

Drug overdoses, danger and conspiracies abound as COVID-19 pandemic continues; environmental enforcement lags; partisan divide opens over absentee voting

Of note: This week we highlight our latest Outbreak Wisconsin installment in partnership with WPR. As Wisconsin moves to reopen, Madison emergency room nurse Mariah Clark says the battle against COVID-19 is far from over. “This pandemic,” she says, “has yet to declare itself.”

Courtesy of Mariah Clark Mariah Clark is seen on her porch at her home in Madison, Wis. She often sits outside and listens to morning songbirds after finishing her 3 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. shift at UW Hospital.

WPR/Wisconsin Watch — May 14, 2020

As the rate of positive COVID-19 tests begins to drop in Wisconsin — and the state Supreme Court overturns the statewide Safer at Home order — momentum is growing to reopen the state. But frontline health care workers like Mariah Clark remain in the thick of things. Hear the latest installment of Outbreak Wisconsin.

WPR — May 14, 2020

While the COVID-19 pandemic has captured the world’s attention, other public health crises have continued to take a toll as well. The ongoing opioid crisis, while by no means over, has seen some positive strides in recent years. But concerns about major setbacks because of the coronavirus outbreak are high.

Chris Hubbuch / Wisconsin State Journal Archives Signs posted in December by Public Health Madison & Dane County caution against consuming water from Starkweather Creek, which is contaminated with hazardous chemicals known as PFAS. Officials have yet to post notice of a health advisory issued earlier this month for consumption of fish from the creek.

Wisconsin State Journal — May 10, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic response has hindered environmental monitoring and cleanup. But a lack of transparency measures make it impossible to know the full impact of state and federal emergency policies.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 12, 2020

As Wisconsin residents ponder their voting options during the ongoing pandemic, a partisan divide has emerged over absentee balloting.

Ruthie Hauge / The Cap Times Ajay Sethi, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and director of its Master of Public Health program is pictured outside his home in Madison, Wis., on May 8.

The Cap Times/Wisconsin Watch — May 11, 2020

Ajay Sethi prepares future health practitioners for thorny conversations to help patients make better decisions about coronavirus and other infectious diseases.