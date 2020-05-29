Wisconsin Weekly: Evictions back on in Wisconsin; here’s how to avoid them

Eviction ban ends; farmer navigates COVID-19 pandemic; unemployment claims mount; Alliant expands solar portfolio; Avery case back in the news

Adam Carr / Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service Landlords in Wisconsin could again legally issue eviction notices starting on May 27 — the first step of the eviction filing process. Here, an eviction takes place in Milwaukee’s Burnham Park neighborhood in 2017.

Wisconsin Watch — May 28, 2020

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide ban on evictions expired on May 26, leaving renters at risk of losing housing during a pandemic that has left hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites unemployed.

Wisconsin State Journal — May 26, 2020

Alliant Energy has announced plans to purchase about $900 million worth of new solar power plants in Wisconsin. The acquisition would make Alliant the largest solar operator in Wisconsin.

Courtesy of Brian Voegeli The Voegeli family is seen at the World Dairy Expo in 2018.

WPR/Wisconsin Watch — May 26, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed day-to-day life in Wisconsin in many ways. But for Monticello dairy farmer Bryan Voegeli, much has remained the same — although his family’s farm has been through many trials since it was established in 1854. Listen here to Bridgit Bowden’s companion audio piece on WPR.

WPR — May 27, 2020

Republican state lawmakers sharply criticized the Evers administration on Wednesday for hundreds of thousands of unpaid unemployment claims in Wisconsin, while Democrats argued GOP policies and spending choices are to blame for delays. The state has seen an unprecedented number of jobless claims brought on by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Steven Avery, center, looks back into the audience during a motions hearing Aug. 9, 2006, in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Seated next to Avery is one of his attorneys, Dean Strang.

Appleton Post Crescent — May 28, 2020

State prosecutors, in a brief filed in response to Steven Avery’s appeal, described the convicted murderer’s arguments as speculative, inconsistent and far-fetched. It is the latest chapter in the saga of Avery, who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he did not commit but then was convicted of a murder — a crime for which he also claims innocence.