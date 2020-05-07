Free COVID-19 testing for all African Americans, Latinos and tribal members in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced a plan to offer free testing to all African Americans, Latinos and tribal community members in Wisconsin — an effort to address huge racial disparities among those most affected by COVID-19, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wisconsin National Guard members will offer the free tests at community testing sites statewide, according to the report.
The Evers administration also launched an online tool to direct Wisconsinites to testing sites.
Top Stories
Gov. Tony Evers announces free testing for all African Americans, Latinos and tribal members in Wisconsin — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
State unemployment fund could be depleted by October, GOP adds pressure to reopen economy — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin lost out on $25M in federal funding because GOP lawmakers waited to pass coronavirus relief bill — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
State investigates 31 facilities in Brown County as COVID-19 cases exceed 1,700, with 12th death — Green Bay Press Gazette
Child abuse reports down during pandemic but advocates fear ‘tsunami of sorrow’ once stay-at-home order ends — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Amid calls for transparency, UW Regents to discuss pandemic problems privately — Wisconsin State Journal
Madison logs over $100,000 in extra costs for April 7 pandemic election — The Cap Times
Transparency still an issue between Rock County and municipalities — Beloit Daily News
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Live updates
Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters
Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters
Quotable
Data to note
From our partners at WisContext:
Resilient Wisconsin
