Free COVID-19 testing for all African Americans, Latinos and tribal members in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced a plan to offer free testing to all African Americans, Latinos and tribal community members in Wisconsin — an effort to address huge racial disparities among those most affected by COVID-19, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wisconsin National Guard members will offer the free tests at community testing sites statewide, according to the report.

The Evers administration also launched an online tool to direct Wisconsinites to testing sites.

Top Stories

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal Volunteer Chandler Krajco helps fill carts Wednesday at The River Food Pantry. To combat food shortages for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is proposing an initiative led by the Madison Food Policy Council to focus on food collection, storage and distribution of local agricultural products into local and regional markets.

Gov. Tony Evers announces free testing for all African Americans, Latinos and tribal members in Wisconsin — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

State unemployment fund could be depleted by October, GOP adds pressure to reopen economy — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin lost out on $25M in federal funding because GOP lawmakers waited to pass coronavirus relief bill — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

State investigates 31 facilities in Brown County as COVID-19 cases exceed 1,700, with 12th death — Green Bay Press Gazette

Child abuse reports down during pandemic but advocates fear ‘tsunami of sorrow’ once stay-at-home order ends — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Amid calls for transparency, UW Regents to discuss pandemic problems privately — Wisconsin State Journal

Madison logs over $100,000 in extra costs for April 7 pandemic election — The Cap Times

Transparency still an issue between Rock County and municipalities — Beloit Daily News

Government updates

Live updates

Quotable

“One thing we know from all health emergencies and natural health disasters is that scammers follow the headlines….They take advantage of what may be occurring in the news to find new ways to get consumers to part with their money or their personal financial information.” Todd Kossow, Midwest region director, Federal Trade Commission, as quoted by the Kenosha News

Data to note

Resilient Wisconsin

Milwaukee’s kosher grocery store service fills a void — The Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle

How appreciating basic goodness can help us get through this pandemic — University of Wisconsin Center for Healthy Minds

