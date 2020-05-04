Why Wisconsin doctors are rethinking ventilator use during the coronavirus pandemic — 5/4/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Health experts early in the COVID-19 crisis feared running short of ventilators, tools that can treat the life-threatening buildup of fluid in the lungs of patients with severe cases. But Wisconsin now has plenty of ventilators, and doctors say they are trying to avoid using the equipment, reports Bram Sable-Smith, a WPR fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom. Today we highlight Sable-Smith’s examination of how thinking on ventilators has evolved.

John Minchillo / AP A nurse pulls a ventilator into an exam room where a patient with COVID-19 went into cardiac arrest April 20, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. Some experts say the jury is still out about how effectively ventilators treat COVID-19, particularly for patients with less severe symptoms.

‘Almost a death sentence’: How Wisconsin doctors, peers are rethinking ventilators for coronavirus —WPR/Wisconsin Watch

New resource

The Center for Health Enhancement Systems Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has launched a desktop and smartphone app called COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect designed by government, business and academic experts from Wisconsin.

“It’s the first locally-designed app, allowing users to both receive and give help to others in their communities while correcting state-specific misinformation trending on social media,” the university said in a press release Monday. “In addition, free meditations by Healthy Minds Innovations allow users to stay ‘in app’ to get vital relaxation exercises.”

Quotable

“My dad was ready to go to heaven and he did, and she followed right behind. …They did it on their own terms. They got their final wishes.” Corinne Feider, youngest of two daughters of Glenn and Beverly Wefel, a Milwaukee-area couple who died two days apart from COVID-19, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Data to note

Three Wisconsin metro areas were among the country’s 15 fastest growing hotspots for confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to tracking by The New York Times. They are:

Green Bay (1,167 recent cases, cases doubling every 8.6 days)

Janesville-Beloit (188 recent cases, cases doubling every 8.7 days)

Racine (267 cases, cases doubling every 8.9 days)

On a statewide basis, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days has kept a relatively flat trajectory, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

Resilient Wisconsin

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal Andy Quandt, owner of the BikeMobile, travels to southern Wisconsin fixing and maintaining bicycles and has seen his business more than double compared with last spring. Customers can place and pay for their orders through his website and are not required to interact in person.

