More than 200 Waupun inmates test positive for COVID-19. That number may grow — 5/29/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues.

More than 200 inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 after the Wisconsin National Guard tested 1,500 people at the prison, 1,181 of them inmates. The diagnoses represented 35% of about 600 results reported so far, Gina Barton reports for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The results come as criminal justice reform advocates call on Gov. Tony Evers to cut populations at the state’s overcrowded prisons to protect vulnerable inmates. But as Wisconsin Watch reported last week, Evers refuses to wield his power to release inmates despite campaigning on a promise to cut prison populations by 50%.

Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Weyauwega BP manager Rajan Panthi stocks dons an N95 mask and rubber gloves as he stocks liquor bottles Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Weyauwega, Wis.

More than 200 inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution test positive for coronavirus — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Children’s Wisconsin hospital identifies cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘We’ll keep pressing’: Kenosha County health officials call for testing all Amazon workers at local facilities — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin starts to open, but rising hospitalizations and cancellations hint at an unusual summer — Green Bay Press Gazette

GOP leaders question whether struggling businesses could still face unemployment tax increase — Wisconsin State Journal

3 staff, 1 resident at Wisconsin’s 3 veterans homes test positive for COVID-19 — Appleton Post Crescent

Steil introduces bill that would double penalties for fraudsters selling phony COVID cures — Kenosha News

What are we missing? And how are you coping?

Quotable

“It’s like they’re picking and choosing who’s going to make money and who’s not.” Samantha Ritchie, owner of Anna’s Tap in Milwaukee, which doesn’t sell food so has remained closed under the city’s order during the pandemic, as quoted by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.

“Even if you’re healthy and strong, you now need to be willing to endure the inconvenience of social isolation because you could be carrying a virus that threatens the life of one of your more vulnerable friends and neighbors.” Bret Bicoy, president and CEO of the Door County Community Foundation, as quoted by the Door County Pulse.

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 733 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the biggest single-day jump since the pandemic began, as the state continues to expand testing. The new cases accounted for 5.4% of all test results reported Friday, a percentage in line with what Wisconsin saw most of the week.

DHS reported 18 new deaths Friday, pushing the state’s total to 568 during the pandemic.

Here’s a look at the latest trends in COVID-19 diagnoses from our partners at WisContext. Daily cases remain high, but the percentage of positive cases is generally trending downward.

Resilient Wisconsin

Hmong farmers sell fresh produce with help of community organizations during COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

Floral shop customers continuing to show support — Beloit Daily News

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.