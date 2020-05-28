Why Wisconsin may see a surge of pandemic evictions — 5/28/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
The COVID-19 pandemic has added financial burdens to renters statewide, and housing advocates now expect a wave of evictions following the expiration of Gov. Tony Evers’ temporary ban on evictions and home foreclosures, reports Allison Dikanovic, Wisconsin Watch’s engagement reporting fellow.
More than three dozen people have sought housing information through News414, Wisconsin Watch’s news-by-text partnership with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Those include renters who are struggling to come up with the cash they owe their landlords, renters who report being charged illegal late fees and renters due in court next month to face eviction cases.
Dikanovic explains how people who are at risk of eviction can navigate the legal process.
As the state Department of Workforce Development struggles to get unemployment checks to hundreds of thousands of laid-off workers, Legal Action attorney Chris Donahoe said Wisconsin could see as many as 40,000 households fall behind on rent in June, Chris Rickert reports for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Top Stories
Wisconsin’s coronavirus eviction ban has expired. Here’s what renters need to know. — Wisconsin Watch
Eviction filings on rise with end of state moratorium — Wisconsin State Journal
Meatpacking plants balance production with protection as workers worry about safety — WisBusiness.com
The number of Wisconsinites hospitalized for coronavirus is growing, one reminder that coronavirus ‘hasn’t gone anywhere’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘It’s been coming our way’: Wisconsin tribes dig in to keep COVID-19 off reservations — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
More Than 700K Wisconsin unemployment claims still haven’t been paid. Politicians are blaming the other side for delays — WPR
As COVID-19 deaths continue, little information provided on deceased — Journal Times (Racine)
The perennial lessons to learn from public health policy battles — WisContext
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Live updates
Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters
Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the latest trends in COVID-19 diagnoses from our partners at WisContext. Daily cases remain high, but the percentage of positive cases is generally trending downward.
Resilient Wisconsin
Unemployed workers slowly finding jobs as states start reopening — WTMJ-TV
A glimpse of hope during the pandemic: a Reddit user posted this double rainbow in Madison.
Double rainbow east of Madison from r/wisconsin
