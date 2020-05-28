Why Wisconsin may see a surge of pandemic evictions — 5/28/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added financial burdens to renters statewide, and housing advocates now expect a wave of evictions following the expiration of Gov. Tony Evers’ temporary ban on evictions and home foreclosures, reports Allison Dikanovic, Wisconsin Watch’s engagement reporting fellow.

More than three dozen people have sought housing information through News414, Wisconsin Watch’s news-by-text partnership with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Those include renters who are struggling to come up with the cash they owe their landlords, renters who report being charged illegal late fees and renters due in court next month to face eviction cases.

Dikanovic explains how people who are at risk of eviction can navigate the legal process.

As the state Department of Workforce Development struggles to get unemployment checks to hundreds of thousands of laid-off workers, Legal Action attorney Chris Donahoe said Wisconsin could see as many as 40,000 households fall behind on rent in June, Chris Rickert reports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Top Stories

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal Jack Sosnowski, owner of Buck & Badger Northwoods Lodge on State Street, measures his tables to be at least 6 feet apart on Tuesday, May 26. Merchants across Dane County were allowed to reopen Tuesday at 25% capacity and with other restrictions mandated under the health department’s reopening plan, Forward Dane.

Wisconsin’s coronavirus eviction ban has expired. Here’s what renters need to know. — Wisconsin Watch

Eviction filings on rise with end of state moratorium — Wisconsin State Journal

Meatpacking plants balance production with protection as workers worry about safety — WisBusiness.com

The number of Wisconsinites hospitalized for coronavirus is growing, one reminder that coronavirus ‘hasn’t gone anywhere’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘It’s been coming our way’: Wisconsin tribes dig in to keep COVID-19 off reservations — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

More Than 700K Wisconsin unemployment claims still haven’t been paid. Politicians are blaming the other side for delays — WPR

As COVID-19 deaths continue, little information provided on deceased — Journal Times (Racine)

The perennial lessons to learn from public health policy battles — WisContext

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“This is sort of the scenario that public health was afraid of…If you have one bartender that maybe came in touch with 300 people on a night shift, those are 300 people that we would like to contact trace. It is very difficult, obviously, to be able to get a list of all 300 people that visited that particular establishment that night.” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit to the Kenosha News after seven food and beverage servers tested positive for COVID-19. The county did not immediately release the names of the establishments.

Data to note

Here’s a look at the latest trends in COVID-19 diagnoses from our partners at WisContext. Daily cases remain high, but the percentage of positive cases is generally trending downward.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Unemployed workers slowly finding jobs as states start reopening — WTMJ-TV

A glimpse of hope during the pandemic: a Reddit user posted this double rainbow in Madison.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.