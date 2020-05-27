Wisconsin sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases — 5/27/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

As Wisconsin counties begin to ease their lockdown restrictions — and the United States passed the 100,000-death mark — the state on Wednesday saw its biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. And testing at Waupun Correctional Institution confirms the virus is spreading through Wisconsin’s overcrowded prison system. The number of infected inmates ballooned this week as the Wisconsin National Guard began testing thousands of prisoners.

Top Stories

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal Nathan Meronek, left, of Stevens Point, gets a tattoo Tuesday of a snake and dagger on his arm by tattoo artist Quinn Campbell at Isthmus Tattoo and Social Club on State Street.

Wisconsin sees new single-day records in coronavirus deaths, cases and tests — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Close to 47% of coronavirus tests at Waupun Correctional Institution come back positive — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Gov. Evers announces $200 million ‘Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants’ program — WTMJ-TV

Dane County takes first tentative steps toward getting back to business — Wisconsin State Journal

Landlords jump the gun and file eviction actions before governor’s moratorium expires — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

3 employees positive for virus at Abbyland Foods — Wausau Pilot and Review

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“One day when I was a teen, my mom and I were looking for my grandfather’s grave. I asked her what he died from, and why he died so young. She told me he died in 1918 from a very bad virus that was worldwide.” Fox Lake resident Bridget Haima, 79, speaking to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, recalling the Spanish flu pandemic that killed 8,459 people in Wisconsin.

Data to note

RealClearPolitics is tracking the number and rate of COVID-19 deaths around the world. While the United States has by far the most deaths, its death rate per 1 million people remains below much of Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and Italy.

Ballotpedia has a tracker of its own: Public officials and candidates on the local, state and federal level who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus. Among the 185 and counting is Wisconsin state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, who has recovered from COVID-19.

Resilient Wisconsin

Gundersen staff rally to donate blood as COVID-19 pandemic leads to dire shortage — La Crosse Tribune

Beloiters find ways to honor veterans — Beloit Daily News

