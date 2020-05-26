Enduring the pandemic on a Wisconsin dairy farm — 5/26/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we draw your attention to the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR. There, you can hear from Bryan Voegeli, whose 1,300-acre dairy farm between Monticello and New Glarus predates the Civil War. Though his day-to-day operations haven’t changed much since mid-March, the pandemic has posed major challenges for the already struggling dairy industry, WPR’s Bridgit Bowden reports.

We also highlight a story by Dean Mosiman of the Wisconsin State Journal. He reports that advocates are fearing a spike in homelessness as many Wisconsinites remain out of work during the pandemic.

Top Stories

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal A homeless man passes time on the corner of State and North Francis streets. A state coalition says urgent action is needed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Introducing dairy farmer Brian Voegeli: ‘Our Family Has Been Through A Lot’ — Wisconsin Watch/WPR

Advocates say Wisconsin must act as surge of homelessness looms amid COVID19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin Supreme Court allows lower courts to resume with coronavirus controls — Wisconsin State Journal

Door County Emergency Fund helps renters struggling as a result of COVID-19 — Green Bay Press Gazette

‘It’s going to be a day by day thing’: Wausau businesses hesitantly reopen after coronavirus restrictions lift — Wausau Daily Herald

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“We didn’t know. Nobody wanted New York, even Washington in the early days … It was not overplanning.” Dr. Aimee Becker, chief medical officer for UW Health, as quoted by the Wisconsin State Journal about the lack of a surge of COVID-19 hospital patients thus far in Dane County’s share of the pandemic

“Someone told me today, they’re like, ‘Seeing you dress up just makes me smile.’ ”…I go, ‘We gotta do something that doesn’t suck when all of everything else sucks.’ ” Irene Pawlisch, lead cook in the Madison Metropolitan School District food services, as quoted by The Cap Times in a story about how she where’s costumes while distributing meals during the pandemic.

Data to note

Wisconsin Emergency Management has created a map that displays the state’s patchwork of local health orders in place since the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide order. You can find the interactive version here.

Resilient Wisconsin

After facing tough setbacks, here’s how these area nonprofits are changing how they operate during the coronavirus pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘I want to appreciate these moments:’ Milwaukee families embrace togetherness during the pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

As giant retailers dominate online shopping, Wisconsin small businesses turn to new searchable database to draw customers — Green Bay Press Gazette

Islamic Society of Milwaukee exchanges honks instead of hugs to celebrate Eid al-Fitr — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Positive photos help Milwaukee cope with COVID-19 stress — WTMJ-TV

