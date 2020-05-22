Wisconsin Elections Commission promises tracking system for mail-in ballots — 5/22/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

As the pandemic wears on, Wisconsin election officials are vowing changes to the state’s mail-in ballot system, hoping to avoid a repeat of confusion that left many Wisconsin voters without requested ballots ahead of the April 7 election, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The biggest looming change: The Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a tracking system with the U.S. Postal Service.

“The Intelligent Mail system will consist of a unique barcode on each envelope that will be scanned at each postal facility, allowing voters to track exactly where their ballot is in the system,” according to the Journal Sentinel.

A May 15 Elections Commission report detailed postal issues and technical hiccups that caused thousands of absentee ballots to go missing ahead of April 7. Some of the ballots were sent but never delivered, triggering a U.S. Postal Service investigation. But the Elections Commission saw “overwhelming success” in local clerks’ performance in meeting record demands for absentee ballots as voters avoided the polls during the pandemic, the report said.

Top Stories

Adam Rogan / The Journal Times Police Chief Art Howell wears a mask as he addresses members of the media Friday morning at City Hall during a press conference detailing the tenets of the City of Racine’s Forward Racine order, which will allow most businesses to partially reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“Over the first several months of the pandemic, Wisconsin’s Northwoods has avoided an unmanageable number of COVID-19 cases. With summer arriving, though, the start of the tourism season and return of second homeowners to the region represents an uncertain variable for any future waves of infections.” Ezra Zeitler and Ryan Weichelt, professors of geography at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, writing for WisContext

Data to note

Resilient Wisconsin

