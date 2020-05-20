How the coronavirus is throwing up roadblocks for Wisconsinites with disabilities — 5/20/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
More than 33,880 Wisconsin residents with physical disabilities and intellectual/developmental disabilities require some level of care or support. The coronavirus pandemic is upending their lives — worsening a chronic shortage of typically low-paid caregivers.
Today we highlight our investigation into how COVID-19 has exposed longstanding vulnerabilities in the system designed to aid Wisconsinites with disabilities. Bram Sable-Smith, the WPR fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom, reports that clients and caregivers are facing tough decisions during the pandemic about how to keep each other safe during close interactions — if that’s even possible at a time when protective equipment runs scarce. And statewide momentum to loosen restrictions meant to manage the virus is adding to their anxiety.
Top Stories
Coronavirus exposes caregiver shortage, upending lives of Wisconsin’s disabled residents — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
All 72 Wisconsin counties now have confirmed COVID-19, with Langlade, Taylor reporting first cases — Wausau Daily Herald
Tony Evers announces COVID-19 rental assistance program — Wisconsin State Journal
Why Wisconsin Is wagering on contact tracing to combat COVID-19 — WisContext
Top staff resigns to protest reopening of Lake Geneva beach —Kenosha News
Police: Wisconsin man harassed Asian Americans for wearing masks at grocery store — WPR
Wisconsin Supreme Court order opened bars and restaurants, but an analysis shows only a 3% increase in total movement statewide — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (subscription required)
Area police not enforcing Illinois governor’s order — Beloit Daily News
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Live updates
Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters
Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters
Quotable
Data to note
Wisconsin saw a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday at a time when the state is significantly ramping up testing. The state Department of Health Services reported 528 new cases for the day, with 8% of tests coming back positive. DHS reported 14 additional deaths on Wednesday, pushing the total to 481 during the pandemic.
Here’s a look at the broader trends in COVID-19 diagnoses from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
‘People are looking for love’: Adoptions of dogs, cats skyrocket during coronavirus pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Oprah Winfrey gives $12 million for coronavirus relief to Milwaukee and other ‘home cities’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
MaskUpMKE donates over 2K masks to the Department of Public Works — WTMJ-TV
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.