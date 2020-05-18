What’s safe now that Safer at Home is lifted? — 5/18/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

When the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week ended the state’s Safer at Home policy to slow COVID-19, it did not end the pandemic itself. And that has left many Wisconsinites with questions about how to safely navigate the reopening of businesses and other parts of society.

Today we highlight a story by David Wahlberg of the Wisconsin State Journal. He spoke to experts to gauge the risk of a range of activities, from dining in a restaurant to getting a haircut.

Top Stories

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal Alicia Dudei assists dentist Patrick Tepe with a procedure at Associated Dentists in Verona. The state’s “safer at home” order, struck down last week, said dental care is essential, but most dentists limited care to emergencies. Many are now starting to resume other procedures, with some doing cleanings again with extra precautions.

With Wisconsin’s COVID-19 rules relaxing, what activities are safe? Here’s a FAQ —Wisconsin State Journal

Questions linger as new research suggests election was linked to rise in coronavirus cases — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sweeping lawsuit seeks to have absentee ballot requests sent to all Wisconsin voters — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Madison postal workers march on along routes despite health, financial uncertainty — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin again? Swing state a hotbed of virus politics — Associated Press

COVID-19 outbreak at Holton Manor doesn’t stop Elkhorn students from working — The Gazette (Janesville)

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“I’m very, very worried about rural Wisconsin.” Dr. Geoffrey Swain, former medical director for the city of Milwaukee Health Department, speaking to WPR about the influx of summer tourism during the pandemic

Data to note

After spending weeks near the top of The New York Times’ list of fastest-growing COVID-19 hotspots, the Green Bay metro area has moved to the newspaper’s list of communities where “there may be good news ahead.” Green Bay ranks behind just six communities where new COVID-19 cases are declining the most. Green Bay had 124 fewer new cases this week compared to a week ago.

“The places on this list are not necessarily those where the outbreak is no longer severe. But sustained decreases in new cases and deaths are signs that a place is going in the right direction,” the Times reported.

But Racine on Monday was the country’s eighth fastest growing COVID-19 hotspot, with 582 recent cases that were on pace to double every 11.2 days, according to the newspaper.

For a statewide look at testing trends, see these visualizations from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal Som Maly with JAK’s Ohana prepares meals at the FEED Kitchen for the program, FEED To Go, that uses food cart owners/chefs and caterers to prepare packaged meals to distribute at community centers for families needing food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding residents and keeping businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

MaskUpMKE: Milwaukee organizations, volunteers team up to produce face masks —WPR

Future teachers adapting in strange times — Kenosha News

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.