Safer at Home is no more. So what’s next for Wisconsin? — 5/14/20

Wisconsinites spent much of Thursday examining the implications of Wednesday’s state Supreme Court ruling that struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ administration’s Safer at Home order to slow the spread of coronavirus. Among the biggest themes emerging: Wisconsin now has a patchwork of policies to address the pandemic, with some communities allowing businesses to instantly open and others enacting local orders that mirror Evers’ eviscerated policy. And some business owners still aren’t sure whether reopening is safe.

Today we highlight reporting by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal that answers key questions about what’s next for Wisconsin during the pandemic.

Top Stories

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal Workers gather information from people wanting to be tested for COVID-19 at a free drive-thru community testing site that started Monday at Alliant Energy Center’s New Holland Pavilion in Madison. The testing is run by the Wisconsin National Guard.

Wisconsin is mostly open, but coronavirus risk is still high, experts say. Here’s what we’ve learned about how to protect yourself. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Some bars and restaurants are open in Wisconsin. Others have decided it’s still too risky. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin’s patchwork of stay-at-home orders by county — Wisconsin State Journal

Some rural Wisconsin areas collect fewer tests than hoped as state scales up COVID-19 testing — WPR

Wisconsin’s unemployment troubles started long before COVID-19 — FOX 6

Eau Claire County judge mandates quarantine for individual amid COVID-19 pandemic — WPR

Photos: Bars open after state Supreme Court strikes down safer-at-home order — USA Today Network-Wisconsin

Federal lawsuit: ‘Mixed-status’ families unfairly denied pandemic stimulus checks — WTMJ-TV

La Crosse officials aim to use federal COVID-19 funding for homeless community, child care — La Crosse Tribune

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“Millions of lives and trillions of dollars in economic activity may depend not just on producing a vaccine, but on persuading people to accept it.” Kevin Roose of The New York Times in a column: “Get Ready for a Vaccine Information War.”

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 6.4% of tests coming back positive. The department reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s total to 434 during the pandemic.

Our partners at WisContext have visualized some of the latest trends below.

Resilient Wisconsin

Green Bay, De Pere grant and loan programs provide much-needed lifeline for local businesses — Green Bay Press Gazette

Resources for single parents struggling during the pandemic — WTMJ-TV

