Why Wisconsin COVID-19 testing falls below ‘capacity,’ and why that matters — 5/1/20

Today we highlight the Cap Times’ deep dive into why Wisconsin labs are still unable to test for COVID-19 at their reported capacity — a key issue as state leaders decided how and when to reopen the economy. Gov. Tony Evers has announced a goal of 12,000 tests a day, far more than the roughly 2,000 daily tests the state is currently conducting, Katelyn Ferral reports. She also notes several categories of information Evers’ administration has kept secret.

“DHS will not disclose the labs with whom they have contracted, which include some from out of state, nor break down the numbers of each type of lab, whether commercial labs, in-house hospital labs or government labs. There is also no information on the website about how much testing each lab is currently doing,” Ferral reports.

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal Incoming patient specimens to be tested for the COVID-19 virus are processed April 10 at UW Health.

State labs could test more COVID-19 samples but supply shortage hampers efforts — The Cap Times

Federal government orders 100,000 new body bags as Trump minimizes death toll — NBC News

Gov. Tony Evers considering using some COVID-19 money for aid payments to farmers — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

As more Wisconsinites leave home, health experts warn against ending social distancing — WPR

‘You can see the fear written all over them’: Two Milwaukee-based respiratory therapists talk about what it’s like on the front lines — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin businesses urge lawmakers to pass ‘Back to Business’ plan — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin tribes take issue with native corporations that are eligible for $8B coronavirus relief — WPR

Burlington mayor rebukes ‘Re-Open Burlington’ protest planned for Saturday — Kenosha News

“It’s like being in a swimming pool and having one area of the pool that it’s OK to pee in.” Jim Conway, an infectious disease expert and associate director for health sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Global Health Institute, arguing against loosening COVID-19 restrictions regionally. Conway was quoted by USA Today-Wisconsin reporters who noted expert opinions differ on the issue.

A team of infectious disease experts expects the COVID-19 pandemic to last 18-24 months, and it “won’t be halted until 60% to 70% of the population is immune.” That is according to a report released Friday by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“The key message of this report is that the COVID-19 pandemic likely will not end anytime soon, if any of the scenarios we have outlined come to pass,” Michael Osterholm, the center’s director, said in a news release. “We need to be prepared to deal with this pandemic and its ‘aftershocks’ for 18 months or more. It’s also likely that the virus will remain with us once the pandemic is over—likely in a less severe form and following more of a seasonal pattern.”

‘This is for you, baby’: Police, fire and more put on parade for 13-year-old girl in hospice — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Virtual meditation to help kids cope with COVID-19 isolation — WTMJ-TV

Local organization going door-to-door delivering children’s books for free — WTMJ-TV

