Wisconsin Watch’s Jim Malewitz named to national Emerging Leaders Council by Institute for Nonprofit News

Jim Malewitz, investigations editor of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and its news outlet, Wisconsin Watch, has been named to the Institute for Nonprofit News Emerging Leaders Council.

INN announced Thursday that Malewitz is among 11 leaders selected for the third Emerging Leaders Council, which identifies and supports leaders who will advance the nonprofit news sector throughout the next decade. Lauren Fuhrmann, the Center’s associate director, is a member of the council’s inaugural cohort.

Courtesy of Katie McMullen Jim Malewitz has pursued a career almost exclusively in nonprofit, public affairs journalism — with an eye toward cross-newsroom collaboration.

Malewitz joined the Center in 2019. As its first investigations editor, his role includes editing, managing fellows and interns, facilitating cross-newsroom collaborations and investigative reporting. Malewitz has worked almost exclusively in nonprofit, public affairs journalism.

He most recently reported on the environment for Bridge Magazine. He also was an energy and investigative reporter for the Texas Tribune and covered energy for Stateline. Malewitz graduated from Grinnell College and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Iowa. He was a founding staff member of the nonprofit Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism and continues to serve on its board.

“Having followed Jim’s career since his days as a student at the University of Iowa, I’ve been impressed by his commitment to truth-telling and to growing into leadership roles in service to journalism and the public,” said Andy Hall, the Wisconsin Center’s executive director, who also serves with Malewitz on the Iowa Center’s board.

“We congratulate Jim on receiving this national recognition, and we are excited to see what he and this outstanding group of leaders accomplish by working and learning together.”

Council members are nominated by their organization’s leadership.

“Building leadership capacity is fundamental to the growth and sustainability of nonprofit news and to the service individual outlets bring to their communities,” Fran Scarlett, INN’s chief knowledge officer, said in the announcement.

This year’s Council includes leaders from publications both large and small, established and emerging, all united by skill, a spirit of innovation and a powerful commitment to nonprofit news, INN said. The cohort will collaborate and receive coaching on topics including major gifts, innovative audience-building strategies, building diverse and dynamic teams and leadership best practices.

