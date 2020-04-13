Wisconsin Weekly: WI’s pandemic election, missing absentee ballots, hospital debt collectors pause

Portrait of a pandemic — in pictures and words
Of note: This week we highlight important coronavirus reports produced by Wisconsin Watch’s reporters, photographers and editors. With our partners at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, we reported on voters of color debating whether it was safe to go to the polls. We documented the state’s historic pandemic election in photos, video (including from a drone) and stories. And, with our partners at PBS Wisconsin and WPR, we revealed that hundreds of absentee ballots — perhaps more — were never delivered to voters. Additionally, as a follow-up to a joint effort with WPR, we reported on hospitals that have now suspended lawsuits to collect on debts during the pandemic.
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.
Want even more news about how the pandemic is reshaping the state? Subscribe to our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update.
Thanks for reading, and stay safe!
To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time
Portraits of a pandemic: Milwaukee voters go to the polls
Wisconsin Watch — April 8, 2020
Milwaukee voters turned out by the thousands to cast their ballots Tuesday during an extraordinary time in history when most residents are staying home under the governor’s “Safer at Home” directive. Risking their health, these Milwaukee residents — many clad in protective gear — showed up. They waited, sometimes for hours, to participate in democracy.
Returned to sender: Postal officials investigating Wisconsin absentee ballots that were never delivered
Wisconsin Watch — April 8, 2020
Fox Point officials say scores of ballots did not get to voters after the post office repeatedly returned them. The U.S. Postal Service is investigating.
Through the photographer’s eye: A journey from countryside to cityscape during Wisconsin’s pandemic election
Wisconsin Watch — April 10, 2020
Wisconsin Watch photographer Coburn Dukehart and reporter Lauren Fuhrmann documented scenes from Door County to Milwaukee during the election on April 7.
Wisconsin’s pandemic election: Long waits, face masks as voters go to polls
Wisconsin Watch — April 7, 2020
Wisconsin’s election during the coronavirus pandemic was marked by lines of voters stretching for blocks on Tuesday in Milwaukee and frustration that some residents were forced to choose between risking their health and relinquishing their right to vote.
Hospitals dismissing lawsuits during coronavirus pandemic
Wisconsin Public Radio/Wisconsin Watch — April 6, 2020
Two Wisconsin hospitals that filed medical debt lawsuits against dozens of patients during the coronavirus pandemic are dismissing some of those lawsuits following an earlier WPR/Wisconsin Watch story that revealed the practice.
‘People are going to get sick from this’: Fear, uncertainty cloud pandemic election
Wisconsin Watch — April 6, 2020
A Madison election inspector took extreme measures to get ready for in-person voting during the coronavirus crisis. And in Milwaukee, voters of color, hard-hit by the pandemic, decided whether it was safe to vote.